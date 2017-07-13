Thursday: Hili dialogue

Good morning; it’s July 13, 2017, also known as National French Fry Day; were this Britain, it would be National Chips Day. But it isn’t. In Mongolia it’s the last day of the three-day holiday of Naadam, featuring the famous “three manly games,” not including manspreading. And I’m having a visit today by The Black Dog:

On this day in 1793, French revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat was stabbed to death in his bathtub by Charlotte Corday, a political opponent. You’ll have seen this painting by Jacques-Louis David, “The Death of Marat“. Wikipedia notes this:

Painted in the months after Marat’s murder, it has been described by T. J. Clark as the first modernist painting, for “the way it took the stuff of politics as its material, and did not transmute it”.

On this day in 1863, the Draft Riots began in New York City, which lasted three days and killed about 120. They began as poor people’s protests against a law which allowed the wealthy to buy substitute soldiers to avoid being drafted into the Civil War, but the riots later turned against blacks. On July 13, 1923 the famous Hollywood Sign was dedicated in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles. Here’s what it originally looked like:

The last four letters were removed when the sign was renovated in 1949, and now it looks like this:

On this day in 1973, Alexander Butterfield, deputy assistant to Richard Nixon, revealed the existence of the “Nixon tapes” to a Senate committee investigating the Watergate break-in. It was the beginning of the end for Tricky Dick. Finally, just one year ago today, British Prime Minister David Cameron resigned and was succeeded by Theresa May. A bad business all around.

Notables born on this day include Patrick Stewart (1940), Harrison Ford (1942), and Roger McGuinn of the Byrds (also 1942). Those who died on July 13 include the actress Alla Nazimova (1945), and, nine years later, Frida Kahlo, one of my favorite painters,. She was only 47. Here’s one of her works (by the way, if you ever get to Mexico City, a visit to the house she shared with Diego Rivera is a must; and also see Trotsky’s house—where he was murdered—just a few blocks away):

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, if Hili can’t stalk birds, she stalks insects:

Hili: An ant went here. A: Up or down? Hili: Up, I think.

In Polish:

Hili: Tu szła mrówka.

Ja: W górę, czy w dół?

Hili: Chyba w górę.

Reader Stephen sent this photo, which was a bit puzzling, but the answer is that atheists think that cats hijacked the American election. Why atheists and cats? Because cats are the Official Animal Master of Atheists™.