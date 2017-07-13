"Science is the belief you can solve the problem." —@BillNye #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/JrNUoQaGIk
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 10, 2017
. . . SO IS THEOLOGY!
Nye’s really at a loss unless he has a giant abacus to work with.
“Science is the belief you can solve the problem” — what a strange and strained way to say the scientific method provides answers. Why does he use the word “belief”?
Nye means well, but he’s too daffy.
“Somebody enlighten this man!”
Not possible.