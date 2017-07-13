I’m beginning to get a bit nervous as the photo tank empties, so please remember to send in your good photos, please. Fortunately, I have at least a week’s worth, but remember, I can’t do this without the readers’ help.

Mark Sturtevant sent some lovely insect photos, and his notes are indented (don’t miss the mantis gif and photos):

The very large grasshopper is rather interesting since it checks out to be one of the bird-wing grasshoppers, genus Schistocerca, which is a bit of a notorious group because it includes the locusts. This one is not one of the swarming species, and I suggest it is S. rubiginosa, the ‘rusty birdwing‘. I have found many, many species of grasshoppers but I had never encountered this one before until I went to a particular field outside of town. There I saw several. One of the delights of this hobby is you can just go to a new location nearby and find something completely new.

Next, we have what is almost always a very challenging species of butterfly, the awesome giant swallowtail (Papilio cresphontes), which is also our largest butterfly. As is typical, this one was never at rest in the heat of the day, but was instead constantly flapping its wings while going from flower to flower. Fortunately, it was willing to forage the garden of a local nature center for a long time, and this allowed me to take zillions of pictures in the off-chance that one would be in focus.

The next two pictures are of a green darner (Anax junius) that had recently emerged as a winged adult. It had not yet developed its full colors and also could only fly a couple feet at a time. I really like the delicate pastel colors which can be best appreciated by double clicking to enlarge the second picture.

Readers may remember that I had posted pictures of a big Chinese mantis (Tenodera sinensis). The next picture is some glamour shots of “Mrs Mantis”. She was a complete delight, and I still miss her (I released her after about a week).

I expect many readers have noticed the ‘pseudopupil’ in the eyes of some insects, which shows well in Mrs. Mantis. The pseudopupil is made because there is a narrow channel between pigment cells in the center of each eye facet. This means that each facet (or rather each ‘ommatidium’) is good at absorbing light that goes straight in, and the benefit of this is that the eye constructs a sharp mosaic image of its surroundings. The pseudopupil is from the group of ommatidia that happen to be aimed directly at the viewer, so you are seeing the spot where light is well absorbed relative to your position. The pseudopupil will of course always fixed upon your position as the mantis turns its head, as shown in the gif. What about the pictures with the deeply black eyes? These are evening shots of Mrs. Mantis. At night, the light scattering pigments are moved away from the eye surface to allow in more light, and the effect is that at night mantises look especially alien and mysterious. I sometimes give favorite pictures a title, and this one I call “Mild-mannered mantis by day; secret agent mantis by night”.

I suppose pretty much everyone who has done some digging has come across a strangely elongated soil centipede like the one shown in the next picture. This one looks to be in the genus Geophilus. Taking this picture proved a teeny bit challenging. Although they are not fast, they are not happy being above ground and so it refused to stop moving. I resorted to putting it into a vial, and upending it onto a white background. It would stay curled up in there until I was ready with the camera. I would then lift the vial and quickly get one, maybe two pictures before some part of it got out of frame. If you look closely you can see that this subterranean arthropod is completely eyeless.

Finally, we have a pretty little wasp-mimicking moth, the Virginia creeper clearwing moth (Albuna fraxini). This is a female, and I suspect that the purpose of the big tail fan is to help disperse pheromones to attract a male.