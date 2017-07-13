President Macron’s cat connection

I pass this along for your delectation as a communication from Reader SJL:

I just came across a very odd little ‘ailuro-fact’ which may be of interest to you. (Failing that, it could at least prove useful as a Caturday filler item). It appears that French President Emmanuel Macron’s father, Jean-Michel Macron [b. 1951], is an expert on feline sneezing. See here and here

The first link gives a list of Jean-Michel Macron’s papers on cats, with several on sneezing. Here’s a classic:

This fact will make you the life of any party. (If that fails, ask people what one country in the world is named after a chemical element.) This fact will make you the life of any party. (If that fails, ask people what one country in the world is named after a chemical element.) Coincidentally, Macron the Elder’s papers are listed on this site:

And here’s the obligatory compilation of sneezing cats: