This is pretty much everywhere on the Internet, because you can find everything there. This is nice, though: it’s a clip from Colbert’s Late Show of English actor Andy Serkis, who did the voice of Gollum (Sméagol) in the Lord of the Rings movies, reading some of Donald Trump’s tweets in his Gollum voice. What a voice, and what a crazy idea!

