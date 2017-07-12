Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Hump Day in the U.S.: Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Chicago had a huge rainstorm last night—in some places six inches fell in the city and there was flooding—but it’s stopped now. I trust my ducks have survived the deluge. Now the temperature will rise to 94° F (34.4° C), so it’s going to be muggy and miserable. It’s National Pecan Pie Day, one of the best American desserts, especially when the pecans are larded throughout the sweet filling rather than laid as a thin layer on top:

BAD!

BETTER!

On the island nation of São Tomé and Príncipe, where I did field work, it’s Independence Day, celebrating its freedom from Portugal in 1975.

Lots of news today: for one thing, Tennessee recently passed a bill allowing “In God We Trust” to appear on license plates. To foster religious diversity, the state now must allow plates like “Praise Jah”, “Namaste”, and this one:

And there was a big snow in New Zealand yesterday, leading to scenes like this (h/t: Gordon):

In honor of the unusual weather, I am wearing an unusual New Zealand pendant, a toki (a symbol of the Māori adze or axe); they’re usually made of nephrite (pounamu), but this one is made of lapis and carved with Maori designs. The tee shirt pays homage to the One True Deity:

On this day in history, Henry VIII (he appears regularly here) married his sixth and last wife, Catherine Parr, who was not beheaded. On July 12, 1804, Alexander Hamilton died after being shot in a duel with Aaron Burr. In 1962, The Rolling Stones performed their first concert—at London’s Marquee Club. And in 1979, Kiribati became independent from the UK.

Notables born on this day include Claude Bernard (1813), William Osler (1849), Louis B. Mayer (1884), Oscar Hammerstein II (1895), Bill Cosby (1937, in disgrace at the age of 80), Eiko Ishioka, Japanese art director and graphic designer (1938; see below), Christine McVie (1943), Brian Grazer and Cheryl Ladd (both 1951), and skater Kristi Yamaguchi (1971; what young man was not in love with her?). In honor of Eiko Ishioka’s birthday (she died in 2012), Google has an interactive Doodle today (click on screen shot to go there):

From Wikipedia:

Noted for her advertising campaigns for the Japanese boutique chain Parco, [Ishioka’s] collaboration with sportswear company Descente in designing uniforms and outerwear for members of the Swiss, Canadian, Japanese and Spanish teams at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and was the director of costume design for the opening ceremony of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing. She won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for her work in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula and was posthumously nominated for an Academy Award in the same category for her work in Tarsem Singh’s 2012 film Mirror Mirror.

Those who died on this day include Alfred Dreyfus (1935) and Minnie Riperton (1979), a one-hit wonder who had the highest voice I’ve ever heard in pop music (she had a five-octave range). Remember this song and those amazing notes? Riperton died of cancer at only 31.

Finally, out in Dobrzyn, Hili is trying to manipulate Cyrus to get the walkies going with Andrzej:

Hili: Tell him to hurry up. Cyrus: Tell him yourself. Hili: You have greater influence on him than I do.

