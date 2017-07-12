Trump bowed in prayer in Oval Office

Here: have a photo of our atheist President pretending to pray to God—in the Oval Office. Worse, as CNN reports:
President Donald Trump, who has remained out of public view since returning from Europe late Saturday, welcomed evangelical leaders into the Oval Office on Monday for a prayer session.
Photos posted by some of the invitees show the group surrounding Trump and laying their hands on his shoulders as his head is bent in prayer. The picture was posted by Johnnie Moore, a former senior vice president at Liberty University, a large evangelical university in Virginia. It also showed Vice President Mike Pence, with his eyes shut, participating in the Oval Office prayer session.. . . Evangelicals, like Moore, believe deeply about praying for the President. And the faith leader said that the group — after a “lighthearted visit among friends” — ended the meeting in prayer.
The man doesn’t believe in God, and has no history of religiosity. He sees his god when he looks in the mirror, and worships at Our Lady of Perpetual Narcissism.
h/t: Simon
Maybe Pence has made him born again. On the other hand, he is so deep in shit right now he will believe anything.
This is what our country is now run on?
Get those Mars missions up, asap.
Dear President Orange Haired Mystic Moron,
If this doesn’t work, the only thing left is for you to bend over and kiss your ass goodbye.
And may I also add, good freakin’ riddance.
If there was an omnibenevolent god there wouldn’t be a Trump.
Got exorcism?
Hysterical. All these serious squinty faced men have no idea the only thing this man is thinking about is how to get a supermodel naked on his desk.