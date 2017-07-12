Trump bowed in prayer in Oval Office

Here: have a photo of our atheist President pretending to pray to God—in the Oval Office. Worse, as CNN reports:

President Donald Trump, who has remained out of public view since returning from Europe late Saturday, welcomed evangelical leaders into the Oval Office on Monday for a prayer session.

Photos posted by some of the invitees show the group surrounding Trump and laying their hands on his shoulders as his head is bent in prayer. The picture was posted by Johnnie Moore, a former senior vice president at Liberty University, a large evangelical university in Virginia. It also showed Vice President Mike Pence, with his eyes shut, participating in the Oval Office prayer session. . . . Evangelicals, like Moore, believe deeply about praying for the President. And the faith leader said that the group — after a “lighthearted visit among friends” — ended the meeting in prayer.

Such an honor to pray within the Oval Office for @POTUS & @VP . pic.twitter.com/JrDOSJyFeN — Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) July 12, 2017

The man doesn’t believe in God, and has no history of religiosity. He sees his god when he looks in the mirror, and worships at Our Lady of Perpetual Narcissism.

h/t: Simon