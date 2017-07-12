The demonization of Islamic reformers: woman who starts liberal mosque in Berlin gets hatred and threats from Muslims

CBS News reports that a Turkish woman named Seyran Ateş has started a “liberal mosque” in Berlin. This one, the Ibn-Rusd-Goethe mosque, incorporating the name of the great German literary polymath, is unusual in several respects. It welcomes devotees of any sect of Islam: Sunni, Shia, Sufi, and so on; women are not segregated from men; gays are also welcome; there are female imams; and even non-Muslims can worship. Further, as the report notes, “House rules state that female visitors not wear full-body garments like the burka or niqab, as it ‘would only send a political statement'” (presumably that women are to be controlled).

Now this is the kind of reform that Islam needs, as stressed by reformers like Maajid Nawaz, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, and Asra Nomani. So how do you think Muslims reacted?

Yep, you guessed it: with severe criticism and even death threats:

While liberal Muslims who feel restricted by mainstream Islam cherish Ateş’ project, conservative worshippers have expressed outrage, calling it “disgusting and sinful,” as it “disrespects the key elements of Islamic faith.” Egypt’s Dar al-Ifta al-Masriyyah, a state-run religious authority, issued a “fatwa” or official decree labelling the Ibn-Rushd-Goethe mosque an “attack on Islam.” The Egypt-based Al-Azhar, the most prestigious Sunni institution in the world, called the mosque, “religious innovation that is not approved by Islamic Sharia”. “I receive hundreds of death threats every day. I rely on personal protection, but I will continue to stand up for my organisation. Islam needs a change, and together with our supporters across the world we can make a difference,” Ateş told CBS News.

What’s worse, a Turkish religious agency went after the mosque big time, and there are thousands of Turks living in Germany:

After Turkey’s religious affairs agency Diyanet commented on the new mosque, the case became yet another point of contention between the German and Turkish governments. The mosque’s practices “do not align with Islam’s fundamental resources, principles of worship, methodology or experience of more than 14 centuries, and are experiments aimed at nothing more than depraving and ruining religion. We are convinced that all fellow believers will keep their distance from such provocations,” said Diyanet in a statement. German officials were “very surprised” by Diyanet’s stance. German Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schäfer defended one of Germany’s fundamental rights; “I want to be very clear in rejecting all comments that clearly intend to deprive people in Germany of their right to freely exercise their religion and to limit the right to free expression of opinion.” . . . Diyanet and a number of pro-government newspapers in Turkey went further, linking the Ibn-Rush-Goethe mosque to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and his supporters, whom the Turkish government blames for a failed military coup in July 2016 and wants sent to Turkey to face prosection.

Did founder Ateş get help from her fellow Muslims? Are you kidding?

“Over the past few years I would approach conservative Islamic organisations with the aim to cooperate, but instead of a peaceful dialogue they accuse me of being a member of the Gulen movement,” [Ates] told CBS News.

Now remember, this is in Germany, where one wouldn’t expect so much resistance from a Muslim community in the West. But. as elsewhere, they’re largely fundamentalists—people who abhor the multiple ways that Ateş is seen as deviating from tradition in a harmful way. Harmful enough, in fact, to warrant “hundreds of death threats”. From The Religion of Peace! I expect vandalism and even attacks to follow (as noted, Ates already requires bodyguards).

Let us see real peace. Let us see the imams of Germany unite and stand up for this woman and this mosque, and tell us that it’s okay to worship Allah however you want. But if you think that’s gonna happen, I’ll wear a crucifix in Mecca.

Why is it that Muslim reformers like Nomani and Nawaz are seen as “inauthentic”, reviled by the rest of the Muslim community? It’s because by calling for gender equality, and for the rights of gay people, they’re seen as posing a mortal danger to Islam. Until that medieval mindset has vanished, and the West starts listening to the real reformers instead of theocrats like Linda Sarsour, there’s no chance for a “taming” of Islam—as happened with Christianity since the Enlightenment.

Here’s a new video showing that Islam isn’t much tamed in the U.S., either. The notes are from MEMRI:

At a rally held in Times Square, N.Y., to mark International Qods Day, activists chanted anti-U.S. and anti-Israel slogans. One activist shouted that “the Zionist state has been helping ISIS since its creation” and that ISIS stood for “Israeli Secret Intelligence Service.” He further said that Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was a Mossad agent and that the Zionists had assassinated John F. Kennedy because he opposed Israel’s obtaining nuclear weapons. Nerdeen Kiswani of the NYC Students for Justice in Palestine led chants of “We don’t want two states, we want ’48!” and “U.S. imperialist, number one terrorist!” and Joe Catron of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network shouted: “Intifada, revolution!” and “Israel, go to Hell!” American-Filipino activist Mike Legaspi, of the “Bayan USA” alliance of Filipino organizations, accused the U.S. of “bombing the crap out of the Middle East” and demanded that “U.S. imperialism stop funding Israel.” Quds Day is an annual Iranian-led event, declared by Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979 and held on the last Friday of the month of Ramadhan.

Zionist Nazi terrorists? Oy! Note the crowd applauding and cheering on the destruction of Israel (euphemism: “One state”). If you don’t think this is anti-Semitism, you’re deluded. And if you think the crowd is all supporters of Trump, think again.

Anyway, I wish Ateş well, and hope that she’s not harmed.

h/t: Grania, Malgorzata