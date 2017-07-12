The demonization of Islamic reformers: woman who starts liberal mosque in Berlin gets hatred and threats from Muslims

CBS News reports that a Turkish woman named Seyran Ateş has started a “liberal mosque” in Berlin. This one, the Ibn-Rusd-Goethe mosque, incorporating the name of the great German literary polymath, is unusual in several respects. It welcomes devotees of any sect of Islam: Sunni, Shia, Sufi, and so on; women are not segregated from men; gays are also welcome; there are female imams; and even non-Muslims can worship. Further, as the report notes, “House rules state that female visitors not wear full-body garments like the burka or niqab, as it ‘would only send a political statement'” (presumably that women are to be controlled).
Now this is the kind of reform that Islam needs, as stressed by reformers like Maajid Nawaz, Ayaan Hirsi Ali, and Asra Nomani. So how do you think Muslims reacted?
Yep, you guessed it: with severe criticism and even death threats:
While liberal Muslims who feel restricted by mainstream Islam cherish Ateş’ project, conservative worshippers have expressed outrage, calling it “disgusting and sinful,” as it “disrespects the key elements of Islamic faith.” Egypt’s Dar al-Ifta al-Masriyyah, a state-run religious authority, issued a “fatwa” or official decree labelling the Ibn-Rushd-Goethe mosque an “attack on Islam.”
The Egypt-based Al-Azhar, the most prestigious Sunni institution in the world, called the mosque, “religious innovation that is not approved by Islamic Sharia”.
“I receive hundreds of death threats every day. I rely on personal protection, but I will continue to stand up for my organisation. Islam needs a change, and together with our supporters across the world we can make a difference,” Ateş told CBS News.
What’s worse, a Turkish religious agency went after the mosque big time, and there are thousands of Turks living in Germany:
After Turkey’s religious affairs agency Diyanet commented on the new mosque, the case became yet another point of contention between the German and Turkish governments.
The mosque’s practices “do not align with Islam’s fundamental resources, principles of worship, methodology or experience of more than 14 centuries, and are experiments aimed at nothing more than depraving and ruining religion. We are convinced that all fellow believers will keep their distance from such provocations,” said Diyanet in a statement.
German officials were “very surprised” by Diyanet’s stance. German Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schäfer defended one of Germany’s fundamental rights; “I want to be very clear in rejecting all comments that clearly intend to deprive people in Germany of their right to freely exercise their religion and to limit the right to free expression of opinion.”
. . . Diyanet and a number of pro-government newspapers in Turkey went further, linking the Ibn-Rush-Goethe mosque to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen and his supporters, whom the Turkish government blames for a failed military coup in July 2016 and wants sent to Turkey to face prosection.
Did founder Ateş get help from her fellow Muslims? Are you kidding?
“Over the past few years I would approach conservative Islamic organisations with the aim to cooperate, but instead of a peaceful dialogue they accuse me of being a member of the Gulen movement,” [Ates] told CBS News.
Now remember, this is in Germany, where one wouldn’t expect so much resistance from a Muslim community in the West. But. as elsewhere, they’re largely fundamentalists—people who abhor the multiple ways that Ateş is seen as deviating from tradition in a harmful way. Harmful enough, in fact, to warrant “hundreds of death threats”. From The Religion of Peace! I expect vandalism and even attacks to follow (as noted, Ates already requires bodyguards).
Let us see real peace. Let us see the imams of Germany unite and stand up for this woman and this mosque, and tell us that it’s okay to worship Allah however you want. But if you think that’s gonna happen, I’ll wear a crucifix in Mecca.
Why is it that Muslim reformers like Nomani and Nawaz are seen as “inauthentic”, reviled by the rest of the Muslim community? It’s because by calling for gender equality, and for the rights of gay people, they’re seen as posing a mortal danger to Islam. Until that medieval mindset has vanished, and the West starts listening to the real reformers instead of theocrats like Linda Sarsour, there’s no chance for a “taming” of Islam—as happened with Christianity since the Enlightenment.
Here’s a new video showing that Islam isn’t much tamed in the U.S., either. The notes are from MEMRI:
At a rally held in Times Square, N.Y., to mark International Qods Day, activists chanted anti-U.S. and anti-Israel slogans. One activist shouted that “the Zionist state has been helping ISIS since its creation” and that ISIS stood for “Israeli Secret Intelligence Service.” He further said that Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi was a Mossad agent and that the Zionists had assassinated John F. Kennedy because he opposed Israel’s obtaining nuclear weapons. Nerdeen Kiswani of the NYC Students for Justice in Palestine led chants of “We don’t want two states, we want ’48!” and “U.S. imperialist, number one terrorist!” and Joe Catron of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network shouted: “Intifada, revolution!” and “Israel, go to Hell!” American-Filipino activist Mike Legaspi, of the “Bayan USA” alliance of Filipino organizations, accused the U.S. of “bombing the crap out of the Middle East” and demanded that “U.S. imperialism stop funding Israel.” Quds Day is an annual Iranian-led event, declared by Ayatollah Khomeini in 1979 and held on the last Friday of the month of Ramadhan.
Zionist Nazi terrorists? Oy! Note the crowd applauding and cheering on the destruction of Israel (euphemism: “One state”). If you don’t think this is anti-Semitism, you’re deluded. And if you think the crowd is all supporters of Trump, think again.
Anyway, I wish Ateş well, and hope that she’s not harmed.
A very long road lies ahead for the faithful. Martin Luther had a swell time making a new road. Now there’s lots of roads, and most require no belief to get on.
I was waiting for someone to throw a net over that guy on the pickup. If a moderate, revised version of Islam is the first step to getting rid of it, I’m all for it. Good luck to them if they can survive.
Israel is backing ISIS? That’s a good one. If that were true in some insane way, Why are they losing?
I hope for the best for Ates too, but I also hope she and the people who attend her mosque wear body armor. This is not going to end well.
Protect this mosque Germany! Station video cameras and armed guards around it to protect these voices and this property. Then again, Germany did import a million people from the Middle East so the odds that this effort survives seems highly improbable.
I found it bizarre that near the beginning of the video are shown what appears to be two Orthodox Jews, one of whom is waving a Palestinian flag. I think I recall that there is a sect of Orthodox Jews who do not believe in Zionism. That is, for some theological reason they oppose the existence of an Israeli state. Perhaps some more knowledgeable person could comment on this.
In any case, I could only watch about half of the video. It did appear that the crowd was not particularly large. I would guess that the young man ranting at the beginning of the video actually believes what he says. The power of brainwashing is strong.
I believe there are several Orthodox sects which oppose Zionism. The one that seems to be most vociferous in their opposition is called “Naturei Karta”. I’m not sure if the characters in the video were from this group, but it’s quite likely.
As far as I understand it, their opposition to Zionism rests on the idea that a pure, theologically-sound Jewish state can only be established by the Messiah, and that it’s blasphemous to attempt to set one up before he arrives. In their eyes, the existing state of Israel is an impure, man-made abomination, and it’s their duty to support anyone trying to bring it down.
Bizarre, I know, but that seems to be the essence of it.
There are a few extremely fanatical Jewish sects (the worst is Naturei Karta) who regard Israel as a one huge blasphemy. Israel was supposed to be rebuild after the coming of Messiah. Messiah didn’t come yet so how dare these blasphemous Jews build a state? That’s the end of the story. The few Jews who belong to Naturei Karta – I don’t know how many they are but somebody counted that about 100 of them are actively supporting every anti-Israel movement there is (they were the best buddies of Iranian Ahmadinejad) and are travelling from one anti-Jewish event to the other, celebrated by antisemites of all hues. They are shown as a proof that an antisemitic organization is not antisemitic and are praised as only “true Jews” on Earth.
I, too, could only watch about half of the video. Insanity. Plus, why do they have to shout and scream, when they are holding a microphone? Ugh – couldn’t imagine a worse place to be than in the crowd watching this crap.
What about being on the wrong side of the *mob* crowds such as this are trained to become?
Meanwhile, Imam Tawhidi, who has gained increasing fame on social media for being a moderate Muslim, supporting civil rights for all (including women), tolerance of all faiths and all different types of people, and promoting the idea that Muslims should integrate into their western societies,
is now being censored by Facebook and Twitter because of his oh so hateful speech (read: speech that doesn’t align with the regressive narrative). He calls himself a Muslim reformist in is Twitter bio (and that certainly seems to be true), and you can read his statement of values — and why the regressive left hates him — here: https://i.redd.it/h6gfyrldgy8z.png
Notice how his statements of love and acceptance were marked as “sensitive” by Twitter.
Notice in this next link that Facebook blocked one of his posts and **gave him a seven day suspension** for posting a simple picture of himself smiling, which Facebook said “doesn’t follow the Facebook Community Standards.” Link: https://twitter.com/Imamofpeace/status/884627733715746816
We’ve been seeing such incidents on various social media sites more and more over the last year or two, and this may be a sign that they’re now taking it even further, defining anything that defies the regressive narrative as “hate speech” or “offensive.”
Same old story as always: “we must listen to the voices of the marginalized…unless they disagree with us about what we think the groups we’re ostensibly protecting should be saying, because then they’re just race traitors, gender traitors, have internalized misogyny or sexism, etc. and they must be shut up and ostracized.
First comment, be gentle with me!
I’m not really sure I really approve all that much of this idea of a ‘liberal’ mosque. I applaud the woman’s obvious bravery in the face of such opposition, but do we really need half baked mosques like this? To me it just seems a combination of smarmy ecumenicism and a bit of denial. As a signal and perhaps provocation (in the good sense of the word) it works, but I feel there’s a distinction between wanting to push for a reform of the religion in the world in general and how to handle muslims in the western world. I’m all for reform in the world, if only because it is better for muslims themselves, but I don’t feel like accomodating a watered down version of islam that so sharply opposes core principles as to suddenly be acceptable. I’d rather see muslims in the west take their religion less seriously without involving the rest of western civilization.
Can I applaud the intentions and motives of Ms Ateş but question her solution?
I’d be interested in learning how the Afflecks of the world are reacting to this.