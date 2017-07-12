Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Mark Jones sent some nice butterfly pictures from Old Blighty. His notes and IDs are indented; be sure to enlarge as the markings are lovely.

Plenty of butterfly action in England this sunny Sunday [June 2]; here are a few woodland shots I took today from the West Sussex-Surrey border in England.

Meadow Brown (Maniola jurtina):

Silver Washed Fritillary (Argynnis paphia):

White Admiral  (Limenitis Camilla), one I somehow caught landing, and one showing the beautiful underside:

Speckled Wood (Pararge aegeria):

Small White (Pieris rapae):

3 Comments

  H Stiles (@HStiles1)
    Posted July 12, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Very nice…

    Reply
  W.Benson
    Posted July 12, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Thanks Mark for the great pictures!

    Reply
  claudia baker
    Posted July 12, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Could there be a prettier name than “Silver Washed Fritillary”?

    Reply

