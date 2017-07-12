Reader Mark Jones sent some nice butterfly pictures from Old Blighty. His notes and IDs are indented; be sure to enlarge as the markings are lovely.
Plenty of butterfly action in England this sunny Sunday [June 2]; here are a few woodland shots I took today from the West Sussex-Surrey border in England.
Meadow Brown (Maniola jurtina):
Silver Washed Fritillary (Argynnis paphia):
White Admiral (Limenitis Camilla), one I somehow caught landing, and one showing the beautiful underside:
Speckled Wood (Pararge aegeria):
Small White (Pieris rapae):
Very nice…
Thanks Mark for the great pictures!
Could there be a prettier name than “Silver Washed Fritillary”?