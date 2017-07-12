Philosophy gone badly wrong

Matthew found this tw**t showing how a little kid solves the famous philosophical Trolley Problem (you should all know what it is).

The boy starts off well, but then goes off the rails, so to speak. He needs a lesson from Rebecca Goldstein (see my post later today):

I have long touted this, and other discussions of ethical issues, as some of the great contributions of philosophy to human thought. Thus I am deeply aggrieved to be called a “philosophy jeering scientist”. But more later.

  1. Randy schenck
    Could the moral of this test be – Don’t let a two year old drive the train or trolley. Or his train lost it’s gravy?

  2. Phil Rounds
    Well, there’s proof that at least that 2 year old doesn’t yet understand the concept of mortality. That’s why asking kids questions concerning ethics is a waste of time. Children are not born with a sense of ethics…they learn them from family, teachers and peers. So what you inevitably end up with, if you ask them, is what those around them have passed on to them.

    I never liked the “trolley problem”. It’s a bit too much like the Kobayashi Maru. Given that scenario (contrived unwinnabiity) i’d just pick up the train and turn it around so it’s going the other way.

    • Coel
      Children are not born with a sense of ethics…they learn them from family, teachers and peers.

      Our ethics is also underpinned by our genetics, but this gives a “development program” that plays out through interactions with peers and adults. Ethics are not *purely* learned.

    • Jamie
      I think that children do have an innate sense of “fair play” which is the basis for any ethics later learned in life. Just treat any young one unjustly and watch what happens.

  3. SA Gould
    I hate the Trolley Problem. I always believe in finding another way. I’m with the kid.

  4. bric
    I think he is solving another conundrum: If you had access to a button that would destroy the World, would you press it? All 2-year olds (and some presidents) would.

  5. Ant (@antallan)
    Oh-oh. No-one tell Ben about this post.

    /@

    • darrelle
      My 1st thought too.

      I’m guessing Ben will likely approve of the boys “solution” as making a mockery of the Problem.

  6. BobTerrace
    And that two year old grew up to become the current president of the United States and still thinks like a two year old.

  7. sponge bob
    hehe, that was pretty funny. Not surprised though, kids like to destroy things. Build a lego tower and they love tearing it down.

  8. bric
    Not really relevant, but I followed the ‘related’ link to a discussion of the Ontological Argument, which lead to some Googling and this, a novel proof of the non-existence of God; and also bears upon the recent egg discussion

    https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2015/jul/15/kitchen-gadgets-review-egg-master-horrifying-unholy-affair

  9. Dr. I. Needtob Athe
    Apparently he chose the Catholic solution, “Kill them all and let God sort them out.”

  10. claudia baker
    Two-year-old: “What are these goddamn people doing on the track anyway?”

    • Randy schenck
      It’s just a visual Claudia, they are not dead.

  11. Ron Murphy
    The one on its own was Milo. Those on the other track said, “Don’t run over Milo, he’s a bit crazy, but he’s not a Nazi. Don’t run over anyone!”. The kid is Dan Arel.

  12. darrelle
    I think the kids “solution” likely has more to say about his opinion of the philosophy than anything else.

  13. Benjay
    You are on Twitter, robbing pictures of children for your blog. Stand-down.

    Good luck getting 50,000 followers. Could you remove the photo of my Son playing trains from your blog please?

    Twitter is making you stupid? Ethics is hard. You have agency.

    • Randy schenck
      How do you rob pictures from a public place. Call a cop with that.

  14. claudia baker
    May be the two-year-old version of “Get off my lawn!”

