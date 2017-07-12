Philosophy gone badly wrong

Matthew found this tw**t showing how a little kid solves the famous philosophical Trolley Problem (you should all know what it is).

The boy starts off well, but then goes off the rails, so to speak. He needs a lesson from Rebecca Goldstein (see my post later today):

What happens when you give a 2 year old a famous ethics conundrum? 🤗 pic.twitter.com/QIHpxXhGdk — Santero (@djsantero) July 10, 2017

I have long touted this, and other discussions of ethical issues, as some of the great contributions of philosophy to human thought. Thus I am deeply aggrieved to be called a “philosophy jeering scientist”. But more later.