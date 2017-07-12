Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ pseudoscience

The new Jesus and Mo strip called “gross”, came with a caption,

“Have you ever seen a creationist making fun of a flat-earther? It really happens!”

It amazes me sometimes how even supposedly enlightened Christians refuse to accept the Adam and Eve story as a man-made fiction. The Catholic Church, which everyone thinks is okay with evolution, still insists that Adam and Eve must be seen as the literal ancestors of all humanity, not just as a metaphor, while Templeton-funded BioLogos, which tries to convince evangelical Christians that evolution is true (without much luck!), ties itself in knots trying to figure out how to sell some kind of “real” Adam and Eve that comports with evolution, to those evangelicals. They’d be better to write off the story as something humans just made up, but can’t bring themselves to. They can easily reject Jonah’s ingestion by the Big Fish, but not Adam and Eve. Curious, that.

We’re still in the infancy of our species, and faith is a major factor in our infantilization.