Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Jerry is feeling poorly this morning and so wisely has decided to take it easy this morning (i.e. not get up at 4.30 am).

Today in 1960 Harper Lee published To Kill A Mockingbird which is either Southern Gothic or bildingsroman, depending on who you ask; but whichever it is, the novel has had a profound effect on millions of readers. It was a comprehensive re-working of an earlier version of the story which we now know as Go Set a Watchman, published under a cloud of sensationalist controversy in 2015. While the older version of the story has a certain forensic value, it has managed chiefly to character-assassinate the beloved father of the novel, Atticus Finch; as well, no doubt, as make bag-loads of money for its rapacious publishers.

Two years later after the book’s publication the movie version of To Kill A Mockingbird was released, and the result also became a much loved part of many people’s childhood memories. It went on to garner eight Academy Award nomination, and won Gregory Peck Best Actor the same year.

Back to the future, and over to Poland.

Hili: I’m having difficulty counting up the flowers.

A: 487.

Hili: Flowery liar.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie mogę się doliczyć tych kwiatów.

Ja: 487

Hili: Kłamca kwiatowy.