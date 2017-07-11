Photo “proving” that Amelia Earhart survived turns out to be bogus

Only five days ago I wrote a post about a new photograph that, some experts thought, constituted strong evidence that Amelia Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan had survived their crash in 1937 and had been captured by the Japanese. The photo, revealed on a History Channel program, purported to show Noonan and Earhart on a dock on the Japanese-controlled atoll of Jaluit, with Earhart looking at what seemed to be the remnants of her plane being towed by a ship. The speculative story ends with her and Noonan later dying in Japanese custody on Saipan.

The photo:

The interpretation:



As I said in my earlier post, I’m credulous about stuff like this, and I was excited at the finding. Sadly, though, it wasn’t Earhart and Noonan, and the excitement, well, it was all due to credulous folk like me. I did wonder how they knew the photo was taken in 1937, when Earhart and Noonan vanished, since the picture had no label.

Well, a Japanese blogger, in just 30 minutes of work, discredited the whole thing. As the Guardian reports:

But serious doubts now surround the [History Channel’s} film’s premise after a Tokyo-based blogger unearthed the same photograph in the archives of the National Diet Library, Japan’s national library. The image was part of a Japanese-language travelogue about the South Seas that was published almost two years before Earhart disappeared. Page 113 states the book was published in Japanese-held Palau on 10 October 1935. The caption beneath the image makes no mention of the identities of the people in the photograph. It describes maritime activity at the harbour on Jabor in the Jaluit atoll – the headquarters for Japan’s administration of the Marshall Islands between the first world war and its defeat in the second world war. The caption notes that monthly races between schooners belonging to local tribal leaders and other vessels turned the port into a “bustling spectacle”. Kota Yamano, a military history blogger who unearthed the Japanese photograph, said it took him just 30 minutes to effectively debunk the documentary’s central claim.

Once again, Google is your friend:

Yamano ran an online search using the keyword “Jaluit atoll” and a decade-long timeframe starting in 1930. “The photo was the 10th item that came up,” he said. “I was really happy when I saw it. I find it strange that the documentary makers didn’t confirm the date of the photograph or the publication in which it originally appeared. That’s the first thing they should have done.”

Indeed. I am exculpated to some degree as I didn’t make the claim, but I did repeat it.

Although the photo was published in 1935, it appears to have been taken much earlier; as the Guardian reports:

Matthew B Holly, a military expert, told Agence France-Presse the photo appeared to have been taken about a decade earlier than the date given by the History Channel. “From the Marshallese visual background, lack of Japanese flags flying on any vessels but one, and the age configuration of the steam-driven steel vessels, the photo is closer to the late 1920s or early 1930s, not anywhere near 1937,” he said.

h/t: Matthew Cobb