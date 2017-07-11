Linda Sarsour lies again; blames ISIS on the West

Here we have Feminist and Leftist Hero Linda Sarsour continuing her campaign to whitewash the nastier bits of Islam. And here she takes on the nastiest bit: ISIS. How does she excuse the Islamic State? Easy, it’s the West’s fault! That, of course, doesn’t explain why ISIS finds it necessary to kill and torture people who are fellow Muslims (viz. Shiites and those who won’t join up or obey the draconian laws they impose on their territory, including Muslim civilians who tried to flee Mosul), or those who have no real connection to Western policy in the Middle East (journalists, apostates, gays, aid workers, and so on).

So, Islamic State is Obama's fault, Linda? There was no Islamist extremism before IS? All the West's fault! 🐍🐍🐍 pic.twitter.com/Gih0tBcSQP — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 10, 2017

But the ultimate refutation of Sarsour’s thesis that the West’s incursions in the Middle East are in the main what is responsible for ISIS is seen in ISIS’s own magazine, Dabiq. Have a look at the article “Why we hate you & why we fight you”, which you can see on p. 30 of issue 15: here. As I wrote before:

After all, ISIS has said in its own magazine, Dabiq, that they are murdering primarily because Islam calls for the extinction of nonbelievers. After giving a list of reasons “Why we hate you & why we fight you” (of which the first four out of six are explicitly religious), ISIS says this—and read it carefully:

“What’s important to understand here is that although some might argue that your foreign policies are the extent of what drives our hatred, this particular reason for hating you is secondary, hence the reason we addressed it at the end of the above list. The fact is, even if you were to stop bombing us, imprisoning us, torturing us, vilifying us, and usurping our lands, we would continue to hate you because our primary reason for hating you will not cease to exist until you embrace Islam. Even if you were to pay jizyah and live under the authority of Islam in humiliation, we would continue to hate you. No doubt, we would stop fighting you then as we would stop fighting any disbelievers who enter into a covenant with us, but we would not stop hating you.”

Other excerpts from the Dabiq piece, in order given (I’ve not included every word in these four reasons):

1. We hate you, first and foremost, because you are disbelievers; you reject the oneness of Allah – whether you realize it or not – by making partners for Him in worship, you blaspheme against Him, claiming that He has a son, you fabricate lies against His prophets and messengers, and you indulge in all manner of devilish practices. It is for this reason that we were commanded to openly declare our hatred for you and our enmity towards you. “There has already been for you an excellent example in Abraham and those with him, when they said to their people, ‘Indeed, we are disassociated from you and from whatever you worship other than Allah. We have rejected you, and there has arisen, between us and you, enmity and hatred forever until you believe in Allah alone’” (Al-Mumtahanah 4). Furthermore, just as your disbelief is the primary reason we hate you, your disbelief is the primary reason we fight you. . . 2. We hate you because your secular, liberal societies permit the very things that Allah has prohibited while banning many of the things He has permitted, a matter that doesn’t concern you because you Christian disbelief and paganism 32 separate between religion and state, thereby granting supreme authority to your whims and desires via the legislators you vote into power. In doing so, you desire to rob Allah of His right to be obeyed and you wish to usurp that right for yourselves. . . 3. In the case of the atheist fringe, we hate you and wage war against you because you disbelieve in the existence of your Lord and Creator. You witness the extraordinarily complex makeup of created beings, and the astonishing and inexplicably precise physical laws that govern the entire universe, but insist that they all came about through randomness and that one should be faulted, mocked, and ostracized for recognizing that the astonishing signs we witness day after day are the creation of the Wise, All-Knowing Creator and not the result of accidental occurrence. 4. We hate you for your crimes against Islam and wage war against you to punish you for your transgressions against our religion. As long as your subjects continue to mock our faith, insult the prophets of Allah – including Noah, Abraham, Moses, Jesus, and Muhammad  – burn the Quran, and openly vilify the laws of the Shari’ah, we will continue to retaliate, not with slogans and placards, but with bullets and knives.

The last two reasons involve the West killing Muslims, invading Muslim lands, and imprisoning Muslims. So those must be taken as reasons, too, but reread the bolded bit above.

Now if the foremost reasons why ISIS is fighting, according to its own “official” magazine, have nothing to do with Western invasions or attack of Muslim lands, how can Sarsour ignore the explicitly religious reasons in favor of blaming the West for it all? You know the answer: Regressive Leftists often hold the West responsible for the bad deeds of Muslims. Sarsour knows that, but unless she’s completely pig-ignorant, she must know the reasons given by Islamist terrorists like ISIS.

Sarsour is a liar, and I’ve just proved it. It’s not the first time she’s lied and dissimulated, even saying once that she “may or may not” have tweeted her desire to have the genitals of Ayaan Hirsi Ali taken away. And yet she’s a hero to feminists and the Cntrl-Left. Go figure.