Criminal squirrel gang purloins chocolate bars in Toronto

I am feeling better, thank you, and we’re up to 48,939 subscribers, so my bucket list goal of 50,000 seems within reach. Let’s celebrate with two things everyone loves (except miscreants): chocolate and squirrels.

In January the CBC News reported that a squirrel, or more likely a maurading gang of mixed race squirrels (black and gray) are entering a Toronto shop and making off with candy bars:

In a Reddit Toronto thread first posted this fall, the store’s owner says the shop doors typically stay open because it gets “stuffy and hot” inside. And, for more than seven years, it’s never led to problems. “Until the squirrel started showing up,” the owner wrote. And there’s more: The owner later learned the thefts — at least six so far — could be the work of an entire ring of furry thieves, or at least two critters. “A black one (or more) and a light brown/grey one (or more),” the owner wrote. But there’s hope! The two, three, or more furry criminals — it’s not totally clear — have now been caught on camera swiping candy bars from a bottom shelf. In one video titled “Crunchie Caper,” posted on Wednesday, a squirrel sneaks into the store, snags a Crunchie bar, and dashes outside — then scampers across the street.

Here’s a video of the crime:

Now I love Crunchie bars, which aren’t available in the U.S.: they have a honeycomb center coated with chocolate:





But if I were a squirrel I’d go for the best candy I’ve had from Canada, the famous Coffee Crisp, which has layers of wafer separated by coffee-flavored cream, all coated with milk chocolate. Sadly, I’ve seen neither of these bars in the U.S., but a kind Canadian once sent me the latter:

But I suppose a squirrel’s gotta take what it can get. As for leaving the door open, people have suggested putting in a screen door, but what fun would that be? (Besides, the squirrels could gnaw a hole in it.)

h/t: Taskin