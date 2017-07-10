Of egg cups and kettles: British vs American cooking

Here’s a tweet from moth dad via Matthew Cobb. moth dad is deeply affronted by the lack of egg cups (and also electric kettles) in America.

Matthew explains:

It’s about Brits being amazed that US folk don’t have electric kettles and don’t eat soft-boiled eggs. Oh and you don’t eat custard. So mutual trans-atlantic incomprehension. The guy’s outrage is quite amusing. People are genuinely baffled by each other’s (others’ ??? – which is it?) habits.

Now I’m sure moth dad’s harangue is mostly in jest, but the laws of physics have compelled me to respond (I even tweeted at moth dad!).

Yes, egg cups are rare in America, though I have two. It’s because Americans don’t often eat soft-boiled eggs. That alone accounts for the absence of their proper receptacle. As for electric kettles, the absence of those is indeed a flaw in American kitchens, as they boil water very quickly and you don’t have to put a kettle on the stove, which takes longer.

As for British cuisine, I’ve written about it extensively (Matthew suggests this link, which compares British and American food). As Orwell said in his famous essay “In Defence of English Cooking“, there are many glories in the cuisine of Old Blighty. I won’t reread that essay, but I’ll list some of my favorites: scones, crumpets, good British cheese like Stilton and farmhouse cheddar, fresh fish and chips, Sunday roast with Yorkshire pud, the enormous variety of biscuits (“cookies” in America), including fly biscuits, Boasters, fig rolls, cow biscuits, and the King of Biscuits: the dark chocolate McVitie’s Digestive. There’s also the wonderful panoply of jams, a great variety of sausages, the fantastic sticky puddings (toffee is my favorite), and we mustn’t forget real ale served at proper (cellar) temperature. There are few things I’d rather have before me than a well kept pint of Tim Taylor’s Landlord. And one of my favorite hard candies (“boiled sweets”): licorice and blackcurrant drops. Blackcurrant, a great fruit and flavor, is almost completely absent in America.

But, as I tweeted at moth dad, not all of British cuisine is good. (I realize that every food I’m about to list will have its defenders.) Black pudding is dire. Baked beans, grilled tomatoes and mushrooms simply do NOT belong in a cooked breakfast. Sandwiches with “sweetcorn” on them are an abomination (and is there such a thing as “sour corn”?). Overcooked vegetables are common, and execrable. For a nation that runs on tea, tea bags are distressingly common; in fact, I rarely get a proper cup of tea made with leaves. (By the way, milk should always be added second, after the tea has steeped, so as not to dilute the steeping with a tea bag, but mainly because you can add the right amount of milk!). And there are no free refills of coffee in British cafes: when they say, “would you like a coffee?”, they mean just that: ONE CUP! If you want more, you have to pay for it. Matthew ascribes this to the superiority of British coffee over American, so that one strong cup is enough, but he’s dead wrong; I’ve had awful watery coffee throughout Britain.

But yes, America needs to adopt the English kettle, and I do like my soft boiled eggs, preferably with toast soldiers.