Monday: Hili dialogue

“Grease the new day!”, as an old friend used to say. It’s Monday, July 10, 2017, and National Piña Colada Day, a drink I find unbearably sweet. But it always reminds me of the New York Times reporter Gina Kolata, who must have gotten many jibes in her life. It’s also Nikola Tesla Day everywhere.

On this day in 1553, Lady Jane Grey became Queen of England. She ruled for only ten days, was dethroned and then tried for treason and beheaded in February of the next year. She died at age 17. On July 10, 1913, a world record temperature for the whole planet was recorded in a place where I did months of field work studying fly movement: Death Valley, California. On that day the temperature spiked at 134 °F (57 °C), the highest temperature ever recorded on Earth. I worked Death Valley in the cooler season (Feb.-April), but once went back in August to see if fruit flies could be found. The temperature was over 120 °F (49°C), I had to rent a room with air-conditioning (and I was a poor postdoc!), and there was nary a fly to be found. But come next spring there were millions: where did they come from? On this day in 1925, the guru Meher Baba began his silence (commemorated today by his followers); he didn’t speak for 44 years, and died in 1969 without even saying final words (he gestured at the end to say, “Don’t forget that I am god”.) I still have this card from Meher Baba taped in my office, which makes me smile:

Finally, on this day in 1985, French intelligence agents exploded a bomb on the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior moored in Auckland (New Zealand) harbor, sinking it and killing a photographer. (The ship was going to the Pacific to put itself in the way of French nuclear tests.) Although the French eventually fessed up and paid Greenpeace $8 million in compensation, the arrested bombers were treated lightly, much to the shame of my adopted nation of New Zealand. The Kiwis briefly held the bombers and then transferred them to French custody, where they were briefly detained and released. Many Kiwis I talked to, though, thought that this was shameful. And to this day no ship carrying nuclear weapons, including those from the U.S., can dock in New Zealand.

Notables born on this day include Eva Eckeblad (1724), a Swedish agronomist and noblewoman; Wikipedia notes that “her best known discovery was to make flour and alcohol out of potatoes (1746)” and that she was the first woman inducted into the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. There’s a Google Doodle today in her honor (click on screenshot):

Others born on this day include David Teniers III (1638), Robert Chambers (1802), Camille Pissarro (1830), Nikola Tesla (1856), Marcel Proust (1871), Kurt Alder (1902), Alice Munro (1931), Arthur Ashe (1943), and Arlo Guthrie (1943).

Who could forget Monty Python’s “Summarize Proust” contest?

Those who died on July 10 include Jelly Roll Morton (1941), Mel Blanc (1989), and Omar Sharif (as Ali; 2015). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is dissing her friend Cyrus again. (By the way, Cyrus finally got a bath and is no longer stinking.)

Hili: Is there any explanation for why dogs like these stupid games with a ball? A: I doubt it but ask somebody wiser.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy jest jakieś wyjaśnienie, dlaczego psy lubią te głupie zabawy z piłką?

Ja: Wątpię, ale zapytaj kogoś mądrzejszego.

And from Winnipeg we have a Gus movie, of an intensity rivaling that of Warhol’s classic “Empire”. When Gus heard I wasn’t going to see the cat movie “Kedi” (I finally saw it), he was sad, and I got this report from his staff Taskin:

Gus was sad that you missed Kedi so he decided to make his own movie which he calls “The Cats of Winnipeg”. I tried to explain that he was only one cat and it takes place just in our backyard, but it didn’t deter him. It not as good as that other movie, but it was the best we could do.

Taskin calls the movie “Boop.”: