“Kedi”: a short review

I’ve mentioned the movie “Kedi” several times on this site; it’s an 80-minute documentary about the cats of Istanbul (“kedi” means “cat” in Turkish, and is said to be the origin of the word “kitty”), and was conceived and directed by Ceyda Torun, a woman who grew up in Istanbul and now lives in the U.S. The movie’s website is here, and here’s the official trailer:

The reviews have been almost unanimously favorable; it has a 98% favorable critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes—something almost unheard of for a documentary, especially one about cats. The reason isn’t the cats; it’s the way the cats, the city, and the people are seamlessly and lovingly amalgamated in the film.

I’ve visited Istanbul three times, and love the city and its people. (What a shame Erdoğan is turning it into an Islamic enclave, but I have hope that Istanbul will remain vibrant and largely secular.) And when you walk around the city, one of the first things you notice, at least if you’re an ailurophile, is that it’s full of street cats—and they’re in good condition. Somebody’s taking care of them! Here are a few photos I took on one visit:





Okay, I overdid it, but you get the idea. “Kedi” is a documentary about the beauty of Istanbul, the diverse lives of its inhabitants (from artists to fishmongers to boatmen to waiters), and how they interact with the street cats. All of them care for the cats and see them as individuals who not only have distinct personalities, but also uniquely embellish their city. The cats, in fact, are treated as fellow citizens of Istanbul. It’s not a smarmy or overly saccharine film, nor does it have much sadness (there’s one bit with an injured kitten); rather, it’s an uncompromising look at the symbiosis between human and cat in a beautiful part of the world.

The inhabitants understand the cats; they know they’re independent, don’t always like affection, but need the humans to help them in a hard and dangerous city. Somehow Torun developed a way of filming from a cat’s sidewalk-level vantage, so you trot along beside the cats as they do their rounds. But there are also aerial views, showing what a lovely and cluttered place Istanbul is, straddling the straits separating Asia from Europe. The humans are eloquent and kind, typical of the people I’ve run into in the city; interviews with cat caretakers are a big part of the film. And overlying the whole documentary is a wonderful sound track that incorporates both pop and classical Turkish music.

Here’s one of my favorites of the seven “stars”: Duman, the polite cat who frequents a deli and gets fancy cheese and meat:

I urge you to see this movie, even if you’re not a huge cat fan. It’s a unique documentary that was filmed with love. That last time I recommended a new film this highly was “Spotlight”, and that one later won the Oscar for best picture. I think “Kedi” has a shot at an Oscar for best documentary—if it qualifies. I can guarantee, though, that you’ll leave the theater happy and with a greater love for both cats and your fellow humans.

Here’s the director; read IndieWire to see how she made Istanbul’s cats into stars.

And the film’s poster: