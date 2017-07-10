Enrollment plummets at the University of Missouri; is Evergreen State next?

Most of us are familiar with the troubles that started at the University of Missouri in Columbia in 2015, which included accusations of institutional racism, of anti-Semitism, and incidents like the football team refusing to play unless the college President resigned, the kicking off campus of an Asian reporter who was trying to cover racial protests (he had every right to be there), and the infamous “call for muscle” by journalism professor Melissa Click, who asked for help to heave that journalist out of the way (Click was later fired). As the New York Times recounts in the article below, the troubles at Missouri are continuing—in the form of decreased enrollment.

As the Times reports, enrollment at the school has fallen by 35% in the last two years, though it was growing before 2015. That’s a severe hit, both financially and in reputation to the college known as “Mizzou.” Black enrollment is down 42%; white enrollment down 21% (black students made up 10% of the 2012 freshman class, and just 6% last fall).

What’s the reason for the drop? First, the disparity between blacks and whites suggests that blacks don’t want to send their students to a school perceived as ridden with racism, though Mizzou has enacted reforms including mandatory diversity training, and much of the black protests at Mizzou seem to have been reactions not to any institutionalized racism at the college, but to unrest growing among blacks throughout the U.S. The reason for the drop in white students isn’t clear, but here’s one clue:

By sheer numbers, the drop in white students has caused the greatest damage, since they make up a majority of those on campus. Tyler Morris, a white student from St. Louis, said he was afraid of being stereotyped as a bigot if he went to Missouri. So he decided to go to Missouri Valley College, “just down the road” in Marshall. “The discrimination wasn’t against white people, but I didn’t want to be that person who I guess was stereotyped because I was white,” he said.

Insofar as there really was “institutionalized racism” at Mizzou, and I’ve seen no evidence of that (though there were isolated incidents of racism reported by students), then the diversity training should help fix that. But what is going to fix the hiring of Regressive ideologues like Click, and the atmosphere that makes students feel like bigots simply because they’re white?

This is eerily reminiscent of The Evergreen State College, where Regressive ideologues dominate the faculty. Click would be a perfect fit there! I wouldn’t want to send my kid—if I had one—to either of these schools, or to places like Brandeis or Middlebury College where Regressivism is growing. I’m not sure that enrollment at Evergreen State will drop since it already accepts nearly every applicant (I believe its acceptance rate is about 99%), but surely parents with highly qualified kids don’t want them to go to a college where they’re indoctrinated from their first arrival on campus, and where the campus is policed by thug students with baseball bats, looking for those whose ideology is impure.

Let this be a lesson to schools like Evergreen, Middlebury, and their ilk: if you propagandize the students to the extent that they themselves become your weapons, suppressing dissent and trying to oust professors for thoughtcirme, then you’ll lose enrollment and the very students you want to retain. Those are the students who come to college to learn how to think rather than instinctively nurse at the teats of postmodern professors.

h/t: Michael