End of the day squee: Joey (aka baby kangaroo) takes some first hops, rescues of bears stuck in stuff

This video clearly doesn’t show the real first hope of the joey, but it’s still ineffably cute. The YouTube notes are below:

The Australian Reptile Park has had a bumper year for new arrivals with 8 month old Jellybean the eastern grey kangaroo joey being the latest bouncing bundle of joy showing off at the wildlife sanctuary only an hour north of Sydney

Jellybean is a part of The Australian Reptile Park’s eastern grey kangaroo family which visitors to the Park are able to walk freely amongst and hand-feed them. This hands-on interaction with an Aussie icon is often a highlight to both domestic and international guests.

And two “stuck bear” rescue videos sent by reader Tyler. Humans can be nice, especially when rescuing bears! The first video shows a big bear with its head stuck in a bucket, the second a bear stuck in a barrel. In both cases things end well.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on July 9, 2017 at 2:30 pm

