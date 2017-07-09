And a creationist. . .

This commenter won’t be posting here again, as I don’t want creationists infesting the site (that’s the road to perdition!), and they have nothing new to say to me. And almost never are they open minded enough to come around to evolution. It happens, and I’ve heard the stories as well as met converts (e.g., two once-Orthodox Jews I met at TAM, who, learning that evolution was indeed true, left the faith and lost their friends and family). But this is a site for rational discourse and evolution happens to be true. So is a spherical Earth, but I’m curious how people can accept a flat one, so I’m going to let them comment and, if they wish, argue to the point where it’s pointless to continue.

Anyway, this came in an hour ago; it’s also a comment on yesterday’s Flat Earth post, but this person, named “Mking” wants to harangue about evolution:

Only children believes that (Cartoons) Animation Films do talk. But the adult knew that the voices from this Films are real human voices.

Any adult or educated humans that believes in Evolution is just like a child who believes that Cartoons actually talk.

Evolution till today had no real proof. From non living matters to living matters. Only the biggest of all fools agreed to that.

Anyone who believes in Evolution is telling us that, humans can in years to come develop goat or cow Hoof and in the Same way, that a goat will in millions years to come stand upright and starts walking in humans foot. Fools

This person needs to read Why Evolution is True.