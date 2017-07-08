We have some younger photographers who are very promising. One is Jamie Blilie. His father James sent in Jamie’s photos in April with some notes and IDs:

Here are some more photos from my son, Jamie, age 13. Shot with his Canon Powershot SX530 HS camera. This one is a little unusual: Yellow-rumped Warbler (a.k.a. Audubon’s Warbler, Setophaga coronata):

House finch (Haemorhous mexicanus):