Readers’ wildlife photos

We have some younger photographers who are very promising. One is Jamie Blilie. His father James sent in Jamie’s photos in April with some notes and IDs:

Here are some more photos from my son, Jamie, age 13.  Shot with his Canon Powershot SX530 HS camera.
 
This one is a little unusual:  Yellow-rumped Warbler (a.k.a. Audubon’s Warbler, Setophaga coronata):
House finch (Haemorhous mexicanus):

Eastern bluebirds (Sialia sialis); these are nesting in our houses:

Cedar Waxwings (very early this year; Bombycilla cedrorum):

A small, baby Eastern Cottontail Rabbit (Sylvilagus floridanus), resting under our Bleeding Heart plant (Lamprocapnos spectabilis):

4 Comments

  1. Frank Bath
    Posted July 8, 2017 at 7:51 am | Permalink

    Great bird pictures Jamie but the rabbit is a real beauty.

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted July 8, 2017 at 7:58 am | Permalink

    Excellent pictures! I occassionally see the Eastern bluebird around here, but not often.

    Reply
  3. rickflick
    Posted July 8, 2017 at 8:07 am | Permalink

    This is a delightful set of pictures. You usually don’t get this close a look. Look at the colorful bluebirds! A feast for the eyes.

    Reply
  4. DrBeydon
    Posted July 8, 2017 at 8:23 am | Permalink

    Wow! Great job, Jamie. I especially like the third bluebird picture, where you can really see some of the feather detail.

    Reply

