We have some younger photographers who are very promising. One is Jamie Blilie. His father James sent in Jamie’s photos in April with some notes and IDs:
Here are some more photos from my son, Jamie, age 13. Shot with his Canon Powershot SX530 HS camera.This one is a little unusual: Yellow-rumped Warbler (a.k.a. Audubon’s Warbler, Setophaga coronata):
House finch (Haemorhous mexicanus):
Eastern bluebirds (Sialia sialis); these are nesting in our houses:
Cedar Waxwings (very early this year; Bombycilla cedrorum):
A small, baby Eastern Cottontail Rabbit (Sylvilagus floridanus), resting under our Bleeding Heart plant (Lamprocapnos spectabilis):
Great bird pictures Jamie but the rabbit is a real beauty.
Excellent pictures! I occassionally see the Eastern bluebird around here, but not often.
This is a delightful set of pictures. You usually don’t get this close a look. Look at the colorful bluebirds! A feast for the eyes.
Wow! Great job, Jamie. I especially like the third bluebird picture, where you can really see some of the feather detail.