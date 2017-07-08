Caturday felid trifecta: Minneapolis City Hall becomes “Kitty Hall”; man calls cops because cat eats his bacon; yoga with cats

On June 27, the city hall of Minneapolis, Minnesota became “Kitty Hall”, with cats gracing the building, all in the cause of adoption. As the Star-Tribune reported then:

The purpose of the event (as if we really needed one) is to bring awareness and excitement to cat adoption. The “Kitty Hall” event will feature 18 kittens from Minneapolis Animal Care and Control, as well as six poised, ambitious cat-idates running for coveted kitty leadership roles with the city.

Here are some of the kittens; I hope they all found homes:

As deathandtaxes reported two years ago, a British man called the emergency number to report that his girlfriend’s cat ate his bacon. This was apparently not a joke:

A West Yorkshire resident called the cops after realizing his girlfriend had allowed her cat to eat his bacon. The operator asked if he wished to press charges and he said yes, against both of them. The operator then had to hit him with the bad news. “It’s not a criminal offense to let your cat eat your bacon. We don’t arrest cats. I’m very sorry,” she said, crushing the man’s dreams of getting that wonderful judicial revenge against the feline culprit.

Here’s a genuine recording of the call with added animation. What did the guy expect the cops to do? (By the way, is that a Yorkshire accent?).

I suspect the guy was drunk.

On June 7, the New York Times reported a new fad sweeping the privileged classes: yoga with cats. It’s offered in several places, including the Meow Parlour, New York City’s first cat cafe (classes there are booked two months in advance). The good bit is that the cats are up for adoption:

. . . cats are a strangely relaxing presence during yoga class. “Yoga is all about being in the moment,” and cats are in the moment “all the time,” said Amy Apgar, one of two yoga instructors at Meow Parlour, a cat shelter and cafe in Lower Manhattan that, like a growing number of places across the country, offers yoga classes with cats. The yoga sessions are partly just for fun, but they also bring in new people who may want to adopt a pet. (The cats on hand tend to be highly available.) Other animal-inspired yoga classes include doga with dogs, yoga with goats and yoga with rabbits. But yoga with cats has gained a small but cultish following.

Here’s a class in Fairfax, Virginia:

More from the NYT:

Cat participation in the yoga classes varies widely. “We’ve actually had kitties who have stretched with people,” said Ms. Hatt. “Probably unintentionally. But they do an excellent downward dog.” Ms. Legrand, of Meow Parlour, said that the rotating cast of cats refreshes the experience. “It’s fun when we have a few new cats, and you can tell it’s their first yoga class, because they are very curious,” she said. “The yoga mats are like cat magnets.”

I don’t know about you, but I’d ditch the yoga and just play with the kitties. Cat yoga classes are also offered in Marietta, Georgia and San Francisco.

Ingrid King, a cat blogger, practices reiki, a healing therapy that involves the transfer of energy from person to person or, in Ms. King’s case, person to cat. And while she herself is more of a Pilates person, she called yoga a good fit for everything feline. “Cats’ energy is such a wonderful and relaxing thing to be around,” Ms. King said. “I think it’s a perfect match to yoga.” Meow Parlour, which charges $6 for a half-hour admission to the cafe and $20 to$22 for a yoga class, regularly fields requests from tourists who want to schedule a class during their visits to New York City.

Do any readers do yoga with their cats?

And some lagniappe: A woman is given the seal of approval by Tonto, her boyfriend’s cat. He’s a Bengal, of course:

