We have a new contributor today, reader José Ramón López from Puebla, Mexico, a lovely town that I visited several years ago and will revisit this coming November. Not all of his species are identified, so readers can help. His notes are indented:

I submit four non-artsy photos. Hope they´re good enough… The first two: orioles. Third and fourth: a blue jay (in the fourth, the good fellow is very serious under the rain). They all live in Puebla, México. Feel free to correct me if needed. I think those birds are orioles and blue jay, but I´m not an Audubon…

[JAC]: aren’t these robins?

And what are these?

Stephen Barnard is still photographing the brood of eleven (now ten) gadwall ducklings (Anas strepera); here’s part of the brood in a picture named “Proud mom”: