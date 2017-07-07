We have a new contributor today, reader José Ramón López from Puebla, Mexico, a lovely town that I visited several years ago and will revisit this coming November. Not all of his species are identified, so readers can help. His notes are indented:
I submit four non-artsy photos. Hope they´re good enough…The first two: orioles. Third and fourth: a blue jay (in the fourth, the good fellow is very serious under the rain). They all live in Puebla, México. Feel free to correct me if needed. I think those birds are orioles and blue jay, but I´m not an Audubon…
[JAC]: aren’t these robins?
And what are these?
Stephen Barnard is still photographing the brood of eleven (now ten) gadwall ducklings (Anas strepera); here’s part of the brood in a picture named “Proud mom”:
Nice pix, José. I like the fourth one in particular; he looks like I feel in the rain sometimes.
Are the jays perhaps the gray-breasted jay, Aphelocoma ultramarina? Maybe the unknowns are Tawny-throated leafscrapers, Sclerurus mexicanus but I’ve no idea really, never been that far south so my knowledge is pitiful.
Re the Pueblo birds:
They look like Western Robins and California “Scrub” Jays to me, familiar from my front lawn and garden. The robins have moved on to the foothills behind me but the Jays are still screeching their lungs out here every day in the flatlands.
I’m too lazy and it’s way too early morning for me to go looking through my Petersons for the science names but, hey, they’re not my photos anyway.