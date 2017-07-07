Linda Sarsour, Authoritarian Leftist hero, gives speech in which she praises an odious imam

What do you think when someone who espouses oppressive, religiously based views, and favors the adoption of sharia law, also hates and campaigns against Donald Trump? Well, you can agree with her about Trump but disagree about the other stuff. That, I suppose, is my view about Linda Sarsour, a hijabi who has often praised sharia law and has also called for the (presumably symbolic) removal of Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s vagina (apparently not realizing that some of it had already been removed by FGM). But self-proclaimed Leftists go farther and absolutely worship the woman. She was one of the co-leaders of the Women’s March on Washington, and regularly appears as a Leftist icon, despite the fact that if she were President, we’d be living under a very different kind of law. Wearing a hijab doesn’t make you a hero, but the Cntrl-Left sees the garment as a sign of her moral value, because it means she’s oppressed (she’s not). She is the symbol of what I see as a dangerous alliance between the Left and a repressive form of Islam.

Here’s a speech that Sarsour just gave at the convention of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA):

Though at some point she calls for “jihad” against the Trump administration, I’m not going to make anything of that, for although the word can mean a real battle against the enemies of Islam, it can also mean simply a “struggle” for what are considered good aims, and that’s what Sarsour says she means. The word in this speech has been seized upon by the right-wing press as a call for terrorism, which is a huge overreaction and misunderstanding (did they hear what she said?). Rather, I’d point out her repeated praises to Allah, like Republicans praising God (she says Muslim’s top priority should be “to please Allah, and only Allah,” something that scares me); her statement that the Muslim community should be “perpetually outraged every single day” (18:56, that’s a mindset that led to Muslim riots and murders over the Danish cartoons and Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses, as well as to a British teacher’s arrest and imprisonment in Sudan for naming a teddy bear “Muhammad”); her assertions that “if you’re not with us, you’re against us”; her call for people to invest in dubious propaganda organizations like CAIR, and her praising her mentor and “favorite person in the room,” Siraj Wahhaj. Wahhaj (born Jeffrey Kearse) is a black American imam (a convert to Islam) at the Al-Taqwa mosque in Brooklyn, New York, where Sarsour lives, and the leader of The Muslim Alliance in North America (MANA). Sarsour describes Wajjah as “a mentor, a motivator, and encourager” who advised her to “speak truth to power and not worry about the consequences.”

Wahhaj is a dubious character, and was listed by prosectors as an unindicted co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, though he denies any involvement and was never charged.

One anti-extremist-Islam website says this about Wahhaj, though it’s hard to check these facts as most of its links are broken:

Wahhaj has long supported every facet of Sharia Law, including its call for brutal punishments like the removal of one’s hands as the penalty for theft, and death by stoning as the penalty for adultery. By Wahhaj’s reckoning, such harsh measures are wholly justified by Islamic scripture. As he proclaimed in a May 1992 sermon: “I would cut off the hands of my own daughter [if she stole] because Allah stands for Justice.” On another occasion, Wahhaj said: “If Allah says 100 strikes, 100 strikes it is. If Allah says cut off their hand, you cut off their hand. If Allah says stone them to death, through the Prophet Muhammad, then you stone them to death, because it’s the obedience of Allah and his messenger—nothing personal.” Wahhaj has been a longtime supporter of Hizb ut-Tahrir, an organization that seeks to create a worldwide Islamic caliphate, or kingdom, governed by Sharia Law. In the summer of 1994, Wahhaj attended a Hizb ut-Tahrir conference in London, where Islamists openly called for jihad, denounced democracy, and declared that “the Islamic system is the only alternative for mankind.” Less than a week later, back in the U.S., Wahhaj lauded Hizb ut-Tahrir’s “scholarly brothers” for their “good insight” and “their pushing for the Khilafah [Caliphate].” In 1995, U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White named Wahhaj as a possible co-conspirator in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing. Soon thereafter, Wahhaj stated during one of his Al-Taqwa sermons, “I’m not frightened by no list, by no government! I thank Allah. I’m honored that they thought enough of me to put me on a list.”

Wikipedia says this, with supporting links:

Wahhaj has made statements in support of Islamic laws over liberal democracy. He also supports capital punishments such as stoning for adultery and cutting off of hands for thievery. He has said: “Islam is better than democracy. Allah will cause his deen [Islam as a complete way of life], Islam to prevail over every kind of system, and you know what? It will happen.” He has also said: “If Allah says 100 strikes, 100 strikes it is. If Allah says cut off their hand, you cut off their hand. If Allah says stone them to death, through the Prophet Muhammad, then you stone them to death, because it’s the obedience of Allah and his messenger—nothing personal.”

And here are some quotes by Wahhaj provided by the Clarion Project:

“If only Muslims were clever politically, they could take over the United States and replace its constitutional government with a caliphate. If we were united and strong, we’d elect our own emir and give allegiance to him. Take my word, if eight million Muslims unite in America, the country will come to us,” Wahhaj said in 1992.[5] “As long as you remember that if you get involved in politics, you have to be very careful that your leader is for Allah. You don’t get involved in politics because it’s the American thing to do. You get involved in politics because politics are a weapon to use in the cause of Islam,” he said in 1991.[6] “The trap we fall into is having a premature discussion about Sharia when we are not there yet,” he said in 2011.[7]

You can hear the rest of the talk—much of it is unobjectionable—and judge for yourself. My impression is that Sarsour isn’t all that smart, but she’s canny and good at organizing. That, of course, applies to a lot of politicians—perhaps even Trump (except for the “organizing” part). But she’s canny enough to gull a lot of the Left into thinking she’s a beacon of feminism, all the while covering herself out of modesty and making approving statements about sharia law. She favors a one-state solution to the Israel/Palestine problem, a “solution” that she knows would destroy Israel as it is today, and she’s a BDS supporter. She is an expert at leveraging Leftist guilt to achieve her own ends.

She’s a queer duck, though I think that’s an insult to ducks. I feel about her the way I feel about Pamela Geller: I agree with some of what she says but disagree profoundly with her underlying aims and bigotry. Sadly, while Geller is a hero to the right, Sarsour is a hero to the Regressive Left. If we should take any Muslims as leaders of true progressivism, it should be someone like Maajid Nawaz. I’d also mention people like Ayaan Hirsi Ali and Sarah Haider, but, like all Muslims who are rational and can’t abide the faith’s dictates, they’ve become ex-Muslims, apostates singing with the choir invisible,