Friday: Hili dialogue

Well, we’re all one week closer to the Rainbow Bridge again: it’s Friday, July 7, 2017, or 7/7, a date that will live in infamy (see below). On a lighter note, it’s Strawberry Sundae Day as well as the first day of Tanabata, the Japanese Star Festival.

On July 7, 1916, the New Zealand Labour Party was founded. Exactly 12 years later, pre-sliced bread was sold for the first time on the 48th birthday of the inventor, Otto Frederick Rohwedder; his bread-slicing machine was sold to a bakery in Chillicothe, Missouri, whose lucky residents were the first to buy the bread. Today in America we still use the phrase, “It’s the greatest thing since sliced bread.” On this day in 1953, the Argentinian Ernesto “Che” Guevara began one of his several trips through South America, visiting Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, and El Salvador. This is not the trip described in the movie “The Motorcycle Diaries,” but was his third perambulation in South America, all of which helped convince him of the evils of capitalism. here he is (middle) in 1953:

On July 7, 1980, sharia law was instituted in Iran, and not without some Iranian protest. Fifteen years later, at the age of only 17, Boris Becker became the youngest player ever to win a Wimbledon title. And, of course, on this day in 2005—the day of “7/7”—four terrorists detonated four bombs on London transport (buses and the Underground), killing 56 people and wounding 700 others. It was the first Islamist suicide bombing in Britain, but sadly not the last.

Somehow this made me think of this section of Christopher Smart’s great poem “Jubilate Agno”—part of the longer bit extracted and called “For I will consider my cat Jeoffry” (do read the bit at the link, which is the best poetry ever written about cats). I love the penultimate line about “brisking about the life”.

For having consider’d God and himself he will consider his neighbour.

For if he meets another cat he will kiss her in kindness.

For when he takes his prey he plays with it to give it a chance.

For one mouse in seven escapes by his dallying.

For when his day’s work is done his business more properly begins.

For he keeps the Lord’s watch in the night against the adversary.

For he counteracts the powers of darkness by his electrical skin and glaring eyes.

For he counteracts the Devil, who is death, by brisking about the life.

For in his morning orisons he loves the sun and the sun loves him.

Notables born in this day include Gustav Mahler (1860), Satchel Paige (1906), Ringo Starr (1940), and Michelle Kwan (1980). Those who died on this day include Arthur Conan Doyle (1930), Fats Navarro (1950), and all the victims of the 7/7 attack.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has joined the Perpetually Offended. Just to be sure I understood this, I asked Malgorzata, who answered, “Everybody is so easily offended these days so Hili thought she will be as well. She didn’t have any reason but on the principle that there always must be something you can be offended about she just was offended.”

A: We have to talk. Hili: Talk to Cyrus, I’m offended. A: Why? Hili: Out of principle.

In Polish:

Ja: Musimy porozmawiać.

Hili: Porozmawiaj z Cyrusem, bo ja jestem obrażona.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Dla zasady.

