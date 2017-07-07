Albatross killer sentenced to jail

The other day I posted on the vicious killer and maimer of 15 threatened Laysan albatrosses, one Christian Gutierrez, a 20 year old NYU student who did the carnage on Oahu with some fellow thugs. Six of them were on a camping trip, and three of them (two juveniles and Gutierrez) were charged with He had pleaded “no contest”, and apparently there was some kind of deal in which he’d be allowed to plead “no contest”, and face lesser charges, in return for testifying against the other murderers.

There was some lively discussion on this site about whether Gutierrez should get jail time; I said “yes” because it would be a deterrent to those who hurt wild animals—something that’s often not even prosecuted.

The judge rendered his decision yesterday, and it’s the slammer for Christian—but only for 45 days. He also has to pay $1000 for “his share of restitution for the stolen monitoring equipment”, and must serve 200 hours of community service.

ABC News reports:

A college student who graduated from one of Hawaii’s most prestigious high schools — former President Barack Obama’s alma mater — was led out of a courtroom in handcuffs Thursday after a judge sentenced him to 45 days in jail for slaughtering vulnerable seabirds at a nature reserve. Prosecutors and wildlife conservationists urged a judge to sentence Christian Gutierrez to a year behind bars, saying he deserves full punishment for the grisly killing of federally protected Laysan albatrosses. Gutierrez and a group of buddies from the Honolulu prep school Punahou went camping in 2015 on the westernmost tip of the island of Oahu. Prosecutors say they killed at least 15 Laysan albatrosses near the Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve by bludgeoning them with a bat and machete and shooting them with a pellet gun. The teens cut off the birds’ legs, tied the birds together and threw them over a cliff into in the ocean, prosecutors said. Nests and eggs were smashed. In March, Gutierrez pleaded no contest to animal cruelty, theft and other charges. He gave in to peer pressure and initially denied his involvement because he was embarrassed to tell his parents, said his defense attorney, Myles Breiner. . . . The small courtroom’s gallery was standing-room-only for his sentencing, where a stuffed albatross sat on the prosecution table. [JAC: Good move since in criminal trials the prosecution often shows photos of the victims.] Environmental Court Judge Jeannette Castagnetti listened for several hours as wildlife conservationists and state officials described the impact of the destruction. “He turned my favorite place on Earth into a crime scene,” Lindsay Young, executive director of Pacific Rim Conservation said through tears, describing how the crimes left her “life’s work and spirit shattered.” William Aila, former director of the state Department of Land Natural Resources, chanted in Hawaiian then urged forgiveness and a “period of solitude” for Gutierrez. The Laysan albatross is culturally significant to Native Hawaiians who consider them aumakua, or “revered ancestors and guardian spirits,” prosecutors said in a sentencing memorandum, which called them “peaceful and trusting birds who do not recognize predators.”

Unfortunately, there were echoes of Cntrl-Leftism in the comment, invoking Gutierrez’s “privilege”. Given that he’s of Hispanic extraction, this is a bit ironic, for Hispanics are considered an oppressed minority in the U.S. If Gutierrez was indeed well off, then calling him “privileged” means that we cannot use ethnic background as a sign of entitlement. The report says this:

The killings “smacked of privilege and entitlement,” Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Janice Futa said. Gutierrez had to bear the brunt of public backlash that called for punishment of privileged teens because he was the only one charged who was 18 at the time, said his defense attorney, Myles Breiner. Two other cases are being handled confidentially in juvenile court, he said.

The Washington Post, which questions whether Gutierrez got off too easy, also invokes “privilege”:

In Hawaii, the albatross killings were particularly shocking because they implicated privileged young men who allegedly committed the crime for the fun of it — and who should have known better. All are former classmates from Punahou School, where the eighth-grade curriculum includes a field trip to one of the world’s best-studied albatross breeding colonies at Ka‘ena Point. That the accused were privy to the importance of the remote site as a safety zone for the vulnerable species has deepened public outrage over the assault.

I applaud the sentence, which is long enough to act as a deterrent (or so I think) but not so long—it could have been a year—that he’ll be exposed for a lengthy period to hardened criminals. He’ll also have a criminal record, which I think is appropriate and may be necessary if he proves to be a sociopath.

h/t: Avis (whose ornithologist mom named her after birds)