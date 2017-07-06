Readers’ wildlife photographs

I must flee for a while again this morning, but will be back with some thoughts on free speech later. In the meantime, we have some nice photos of birds today. The first were sent by reader Darrell Ernst, who says “These were taken by my daughter Brianna with a Nikon D3200.”

Don’t forget to send in your good photos; I have a reasonable backlog but can always use more.

Darrell’s notes are indented (photos by Brianna):

A lone sanderling (Calidris alba) foraging at the water-line on the beach at sunrise. The lighting and colors of this image really caught my eye.

The next two pictures are portraits of a roseate spoonbill (Platalea ajaja) which she converted to black and white.

Another black and white portrait, this one of the very common brown pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis). I had actually seen the original of this picture before, but the cropping and conversion to black and white made it strikingly different. The original image, in color, placed in a Florida state-wide photo contest.

Next is a portrait of a boat-tailed grackle (Quiscalus major). Very serious! Though the males are black, in good lighting you can see all sorts of shade variations from purples to blues and more, changing as the lighting angle changes. A clue that the color is a result of scattering, diffraction and refraction affects due to surface structure rather than pigments.

Stephen Barnard has been observing a mother gadwall (Anas strepera) and her eleven chicks, and we’ve both been holding our breath, waiting to see how many make it from that large brood. Sadly, one has disappeared, but ten is still a good-sized brood. If they all survived, we’d be up to our hips in gadwalls in a few decades! Stephen’s notes:

I came back from a long weekend and found only ten. Still, not bad odds so far.