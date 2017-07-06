In which I feed my ducks along with local kids

I feed my ducks two or three times a day, and have started them on defrosted frozen peas, which are supposed to be good for them. They love them, but the peas sink in the water and to get them the ducks have to “dabble” (turn upside down and catch the peas as they sink). Curiously, the four “ducklings” (teenagers, really) don’t like the defrosted corn I’ve tried, but Mother Duck loves it. Who knows why?

Today at my lunchtime feeding, a group of kids came by from the Lab School (a primary through high school run by the University). The group was on a nature walk, molding leaves and other natural objects into clay to make pottery. (I think it’s the “Clay Creations” program for first and second graders.) When they saw me feeding the ducks, they got all excited and sat down with me. It wasn’t long until they asked to join in, and my supply of peas, oatmeal, mealworms, and Cheerios was soon exhausted after being dispensed into tiny palms. Some of the kids even let the ducks (who are now brazen) take food from their fingers (they don’t hurt with those bills).

The kids had a gazillion questions about the ducks (“can they see color?” what are those blue feathers for?”), and I did my best to answer. It was nice to teach a bit again, and it was huge fun for all.

Here are two photos taken by their teacher (at my request):