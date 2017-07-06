Cat pwns dog

This isn’t really news, just like “dog bites man” isn’t news. Still, this tweet, found by Grania, is cute (though embarrassing for the d*g):
Haha. My dog has darty eyes like that too 👀
Give the dog props for not gulping down the cat like a snack, as happens, if memory serves, in an Anton Chekhov story whose title slips my mind.
I love videos of cats beating up/scaring off animals ten to fifty times larger than them (anyone seen the few floating around out there of cats driving off bears?). My first cat, who was pretty small as far as cats go (and by far the sweetest cat I’ve ever had or encountered in my life when it came to people) beat up every single dog in the neighborhood. It was hilarious. Any time he saw a dog, he would just walk right up to it and start hissing and growling, and if that dog didn’t have the good sense to leave right away he would get a good drubbing 🙂
Indeed. Of all the cats I’ve had they’ve never been afraid of d*gs. Any playful chase time was always limited by the cats discretion. It’s scandalous they way cat’s have been portrayed.
The only cat I’ve ever seen run from a d*g was a 30 lb ginger when my neighbor’s malamute went after it.
In the ginger’s defense, the malamute had a reputation for attacking anything with 4 legs and was usually kept in the yard or on a leash.