Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Well, the big holiday weekend is over, and now it’s back to work on Wednesday, July 5. 2017. It’s National Apple Turnover Day, undoubtedly a plot by Big Apple. I do like these pastries, but cherry turnovers are better, especially if there’s lots of butter in the pastry. Here are both kinds:

It’s also Tynwald Day, the big holiday on the Isle of Man. I wonder if the Manx cats get extra treats. And they just introduced “cocoa snuff” on the market: it’s a finely-powdered chocolate, called Coco Loco, that you sniff like snuff, and is said to give you a buzz. Who knows whether it has long-term harmful effects? Here it is, and you can see a video review here.

Although not much happened in history on July 5, it’s a banner day for science, for it was on this day in 1687 that Isaac Newton published his Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica, famously described by Sandra Harding as a “rape manual.” Exactly 250 years later, in 1937, the Hormel Foods Corporation introduced the lunch meat Spam to the market. And with that, how could I not post this video:

In 1946, the first bikini was marketed after a fashion show at the Molitor Pool in Paris. On this day in 1954, Elvis recorded his first single record: it was “That’s All Right,” and was laid down at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. On July 5, 1962, Algeria gained its independence from France. Thirteen years later, Arthur Ashe became the first black man to win a Wimbledon singles title. On this day in 1996, the first cloned mammal, Dolly the sheep, was born. She lived 6½ years—about half the normal span for her breed, dying of a panoply of afflictions. Finally, exactly two years ago, the U.S. team won the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Vancouver, Canada.

Notables born on this day include Robert FitzRoy (1805), captain of the Beagle and, later, Governor of New Zealand. Afflicted with depression and financial woes, he cut his throat with a razor in 1865. Also born on July 5 were P. T. Barnum (1810), Jean Cocteau (1889), the evolutionary biologist Ernst Mayr (1904, died 2005; I wrote an “in memoriam” piece for him in Science), and Nobel-winning physicist Gerard ‘t Hooft (1946; can someone tell us how to pronounce that?)

Those who died on July 5 include architect Walter Gropius (1969) and baseball great Ted Williams (2002). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is, as usual, raising a ruckus about nothing:

Hili: We have a serious problem. A: What problem? Hili: We have to decide our priorities.

We all know what Hili’s priority is!

Lagniappe: A cat tweet found by Grania:

