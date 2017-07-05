Spot the fox!

Reader Graham from England (Bexhill-on-Sea, about 6 miles west of Hastings on the south coast), has a fox in his garden. Can you spot it? (click to enlarge). Here are his notes:
I was just sitting out in my back garden, enjoying a coffee when something moved & caught my eye. It’s my local fox which quite often likes to rest in my my garden. I took a couple of pics & the this is a general view in which it’s very hard to see him.
Lucky guy!
Answer at 11 a.m. Chicago time.
Down below the purple flower, to the left of the red flowers by the light streak?
To the left of the big rocks?
Between the pavers and the white flowers, at about 1 o’clock from the red leaf on the lawn.
I need a hint.
A tad blurry, but I think I see it.
It’s a trick question, in fact the fox took the picture?