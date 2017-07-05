Spot the fox!

Reader Graham from England (Bexhill-on-Sea, about 6 miles west of Hastings on the south coast), has a fox in his garden. Can you spot it? (click to enlarge). Here are his notes:

I was just sitting out in my back garden, enjoying a coffee when something moved & caught my eye. It’s my local fox which quite often likes to rest in my my garden. I took a couple of pics & the this is a general view in which it’s very hard to see him.

Lucky guy!

Answer at 11 a.m. Chicago time.