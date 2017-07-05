We have turtles today—turtles all the way down! Reader Joe Dickinson sent photos and descriptions on May 24:

I missed World Turtle Day [May 23]. Here is what I should have sent. First, some slider turtles (Trachemys scripta) from near Charleston, SC, where they are native and from Santa Cruz, CA, where they are invasive. The latter are the red-eared subspecies (elegans).

Next, a selection of green sea turtles (Chelonia mydas) beginning with a mating pair in the surf in the Galapagos.

A juvenile in a turtle rescue center on Moorea, French Polynesia.

A visitor to a turtle cleaning station off Maui.

And another rising into nice sunlight after visiting that station. Scrape marks are visible in the algae on the shell.

Finally, several shots of Galápagos tortoises (Cheloniodis nigra complex), starting with some youngsters from the captive breeding program at the Darwin Research Station.

Lonesome George (now deceased), last survivor of his species [Chelonoidis abingdonii; George died in 2012]:

A minor squabble, also at the Darwin Station.

Wild tortoises grazing in a field.

Tortoise scat (a first for your site?)

Several tortoises looking like stepping stones in a pond.

Preceding were indeed wild, free ranging tortoises, but the setting (basically a pasture) did not seem authentic. Here is a scan from a slide taken high up on Alcedo Crater, Isabela Island, in 1989 after a long, hot dusty hike.