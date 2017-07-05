Open thread number 2

Here’s your second discussion question of the morning; this one is political:

What do we do about North Korea?

You probably heard that yesterday North Korea launched what seems to be a two-stage Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM). Here’s a photo of it released by the DPRK:

As the New York Times reports;

The North Korean missile departed the Banghyon airfield in the northwestern town of Kusong and flew 578 miles before landing in the sea between North Korea and Japan, the South Korean military said in a statement. The American military said it remained aloft for 37 minutes. While the North has made significant progress in its weapons programs, experts believe it cannot make nuclear warheads small enough to be mounted on ICBMs. Still, American policy makers have long seen just the development of an ICBM as a critical threshold the North should not be allowed to cross.

Now the missile was launched more or less vertically, but had it been aimed horizontally, it could have traveled much farther, making the U.S. worry that it could reach Alaska, and all of us worry it could reach Japan. But we needn’t worry about South Korea, for that’s a done deal: the North already has enough missiles aimed at their neighbor to destroy Seoul (just 35 miles from the border) and other cities.

The North Korean launch was a violation of UN Security Council regulations, and that body will have an emergency meeting this week. But of course nothing will happen. The only thing that can have an influence on the DPRK is China, which has already imposed some minor sanctions on thje North. But given their increasing alliance with Russia, I don’t think China is very willing to go to bat for the U.S. or its Western allies.

A military attack, which Trump has made noises about, is useless. If we tried a preemptive strike, it would not only kill thousands of innocent and oppressed North Korean people, but would result in a massive counterattack on South Korea, with DPRK missiles raining down on Seoul and the millions of soldiers in North Korea’s huge army pouring over the border. It would be a debacle, with millions killed just because the DPRK is building missiles that it probably wouldn’t use (they’re not suicidal!). Those missiles are a threat and a bargaining chip, but few people believe that Kim Jong-un is dumb enough to launch a unilateral attack on the U.S.—or anyone else.

Sanctions aren’t working; UN resolutions aren’t working; and the threat of a preemptive strike isn’t working. What can be done?

My view is: nothing. All we can do is importune the Chinese to crack down harder on North Korea, but you’re a fool if you think that will stop the DPRK’s missile program, which will soon produce nuclear warheads. Their missile program is the only bargaining chip the DPRK has, but it’s not working that well for them unless they think it’s deterring a U.S. attack (it isn’t: the real deterrent is the North’s missiles and soldiers threatening South Korea).

Is there anything we can do? Discuss.