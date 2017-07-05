Nineteen year old boy kills and tortures at least 15 Laysan albatrosses in Hawaii, wrecks a conservation study. Put him in jail? Yes, please!

My answer is “YES!”. An albatross is a sentient creature, if it could “choose” to remain alive or be killed it would take the former, it feels pain, and NYU student Christian Gutierrez, 19, inflicted a lot of pain on those birds living on Oahu:
[Prosecutor] Futa said she is asking for the maximum penalty for Gutierrez because of the cruel nature of the crime against the defenseless albatrosses, who are “peaceful and trusting birds and do not recognize predators.”
Laysan albatrosses are federally and internationally protected seabirds. The adult birds are as large as a human toddler and can live for more than 60 years. They nest on the ground and remain on their nests to protect their eggs and chicks no matter what approaches them.
Investigators say the birds were bludgeoned or hacked to death with a bat, and a machete, and shot with a pellet gun. Some of their eggs were thrown out of the nests or crushed where they were incubating.
“Not satisfied with killing the birds or destroying their nests and eggs, the human predators continued the desecration by cutting off the albatrosses’ legs on which they wore identification bands, thereby destroying the ability of the colony’s caretakers to accurately quantify the loss and identify the individual birds killed,” Futa wrote in her sentencing recommendation.
They were also nesting, and so chicks could have been left motherless.
There’s also the damage to a scientific experiment:
Lindsay Young, executive director of Pacific Rim Conservation. Young is expected to explain how the killings have ruined one of the best long-term databases on albatrosses anywhere in the world. She will also speak about her personal loss as a researcher who has worked closely with the albatrosses for 14 years and knows each bird as an individual.
Young has said she wants Gutierrez imprisoned and required to pay a portion of the $200,000 she estimates her organization has lost in grants and future research because of the deaths of 10 percent of the Kaena Point albatross breeding population. The birds now missing and dead had been under observation in various long-term scientific studies.
The Laysan albatross (Phoebastria immutabilis) is the world’s longest-living bird in the wild (at least acccording to the data we have): one gave birth at age 63 in 2014. The species is classified as “vulnerable.”
Guitterz has pleaded “no contest”, which shows that his professed remorse is bogus. He should have pleaded guilty. Guiterrez’s attorney wants no jail time, and for his client’s record to eventually be wiped clean.
I’m not having it. I’m tired of people getting off for torturing or killing animals that can think and feel, like cats being shot with arrows. Let them go to jail. Why? Because although they couldn’t have done otherwise, their incarceration serves as a strong deterrent to others who torture and kill animals, something that’s far too frequent. And I’m not convinced that Guiterrez wouldn’t do it again. But deterrence is the main value of prison here, and if he goes to jail, it should be publicized as widely as possible.
We’ll know by tomorrow what kind of sentence Gutierrez got. If you want to see the kind of damage he and his fellow thugs did, go here.
I read this earlier today. Sickening.
I say throw the book at him.
They are psychopaths and should be locked up for a very long time. yes, he, they, would no doubt do something similar again, but with more stealth and more agony caused to innocents. What a horror….
Am I wrong for wanting Gutierrez to suffer? At least that’s my gut feeling. The answer, however, is a dispassionate assessment to determine what the optimal punishment should be to deter him and others.
What possibly could motivate this cretin? Throw away the key to his cage!
Yes. Jail. Exactly.
I’d keep him caged for as long as the law allows. His deeds were premeditated and at their very core, excessively cruel… at 19 he is old enough to tell a wrong this obvious from right. If he has a desire to hurt sentient creatures this badly, put him where he cannot, for as long as is possible.
He made himself a threat. Let him be treated as one.
Tie him out in the sun on an ant hill and come back when there is nothing but bones.
This time it was an albatross, next it will be somebody children or a whole village. There are some crimes so heinous that they warrant isolation of the organism for an extended period – like maybe a century.
Safety is another reason incarceration might be warranted. Torturing and killing non-human animals is often a precursor to violence against humans. Not that torturing and killing other animals isn’t horrible enough.
I wonder whether this Gutierrez organism is a Roman Catholic. Roman Catholics are taught that humans are the only animals with “souls,” and that this alleged distinction confers upon humans the right to do as they please with other, allegedly “soulless” animals, regarded by many as Cartesian automata free for sadistic tinkering.
Whatever his reasoning, I think Gutierrez has earned himself a place as an experimental subject in a medical laboratory. Nonhuman animals are imperfect lab models, and while his cerebral humanity seems cast into doubt, he looks better than any chimp as a candidate for experimentation in, oh, say, prosthetic limbs — a course via which such a creature as he might actually prove useful.
I add here that my tongue is shoved only very slightly into my cheek. But hey, if indeed any animal can be said to be “soulless,” Gutierrez has certainly demonstrated himself to be such a life-form.
Lock him up NOW.
He’ll only move on to killing humans eventually.
“Guitterz has pleaded ‘no contest’, which shows that his professed remorse is bogus. He should have pleaded guilty.”
Actually at least here in CA (and I expect that it’s the same everywhere in the U.S.), the function of the “nolo contendere” plea is that it can’t be used as proof of civil liability. So this could conceivably be a requirement for coverage under, for example, a homeowner’s umbrella policy. Not that liability looks to be a major issue, should Pacific Rim Conservation (or anyone else) have to sue him. (If, for example, for whatever reason the judge doesn’t make an adequate restitution order as part of the criminal proceedings.)
Whether or not he is jailed he should certainly be sent down from NYU. A place of learning is no place for a person such as this.
Someone should saw his legs off, sans anesthesia.
This is not intended as snark (how many snarky comments start that way, I wonder…) – how do people rationalize jail or worse punishment with a belief in the absence of free will?