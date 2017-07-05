Nineteen year old boy kills and tortures at least 15 Laysan albatrosses in Hawaii, wrecks a conservation study. Put him in jail? Yes, please!

My answer is “YES!”. An albatross is a sentient creature, if it could “choose” to remain alive or be killed it would take the former, it feels pain, and NYU student Christian Gutierrez, 19, inflicted a lot of pain on those birds living on Oahu:

[Prosecutor] Futa said she is asking for the maximum penalty for Gutierrez because of the cruel nature of the crime against the defenseless albatrosses, who are “peaceful and trusting birds and do not recognize predators.” Laysan albatrosses are federally and internationally protected seabirds. The adult birds are as large as a human toddler and can live for more than 60 years. They nest on the ground and remain on their nests to protect their eggs and chicks no matter what approaches them. Investigators say the birds were bludgeoned or hacked to death with a bat, and a machete, and shot with a pellet gun. Some of their eggs were thrown out of the nests or crushed where they were incubating. “Not satisfied with killing the birds or destroying their nests and eggs, the human predators continued the desecration by cutting off the albatrosses’ legs on which they wore identification bands, thereby destroying the ability of the colony’s caretakers to accurately quantify the loss and identify the individual birds killed,” Futa wrote in her sentencing recommendation.

They were also nesting, and so chicks could have been left motherless.

There’s also the damage to a scientific experiment:

Lindsay Young, executive director of Pacific Rim Conservation. Young is expected to explain how the killings have ruined one of the best long-term databases on albatrosses anywhere in the world. She will also speak about her personal loss as a researcher who has worked closely with the albatrosses for 14 years and knows each bird as an individual. Young has said she wants Gutierrez imprisoned and required to pay a portion of the $200,000 she estimates her organization has lost in grants and future research because of the deaths of 10 percent of the Kaena Point albatross breeding population. The birds now missing and dead had been under observation in various long-term scientific studies.

The Laysan albatross (Phoebastria immutabilis) is the world’s longest-living bird in the wild (at least acccording to the data we have): one gave birth at age 63 in 2014. The species is classified as “vulnerable.”

Guitterz has pleaded “no contest”, which shows that his professed remorse is bogus. He should have pleaded guilty. Guiterrez’s attorney wants no jail time, and for his client’s record to eventually be wiped clean.

I’m not having it. I’m tired of people getting off for torturing or killing animals that can think and feel, like cats being shot with arrows. Let them go to jail. Why? Because although they couldn’t have done otherwise, their incarceration serves as a strong deterrent to others who torture and kill animals, something that’s far too frequent. And I’m not convinced that Guiterrez wouldn’t do it again. But deterrence is the main value of prison here, and if he goes to jail, it should be publicized as widely as possible.

We’ll know by tomorrow what kind of sentence Gutierrez got. If you want to see the kind of damage he and his fellow thugs did, go here.