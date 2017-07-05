Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ fertilizer

The new Jesus and Mo strip is called “spin”. It’s not one of the better strips, I think, but the theological “bullshit” decried by Jesus does mirror the apologetics of defenders of Islam like Reza Aslan and Karen Armstrong, as well as the spin put on issues like women’s subjugation by organizations like CAIR.
I fully agree with the criticisms of Karen Armstrong by Bill Maher and P.Z. Myers, but she has written a few things worth reading, while I can find nothing worth reading by Reza Aslan, nada, nichts, neant.
Lots of rationalists I know liked her “History of God” and I think “The Great Transformation” is worth a look.
KA IMO has a lot of confused thinking, but RA is just thoroughly disingenuous through and through.
Reminds me of this:
Don’t usually comment on these –
But yes, I have to say I agree – not one of the better ones.
^^^^ how’d I do on my British understatement practice?