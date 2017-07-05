Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ fertilizer

The new Jesus and Mo strip is called “spin”. It’s not one of the better strips, I think, but the theological “bullshit” decried by Jesus does mirror the apologetics of defenders of Islam like Reza Aslan and Karen Armstrong, as well as the spin put on issues like women’s subjugation by organizations like CAIR.

 

  1. JonLynnHarvey
    I fully agree with the criticisms of Karen Armstrong by Bill Maher and P.Z. Myers, but she has written a few things worth reading, while I can find nothing worth reading by Reza Aslan, nada, nichts, neant.

    Lots of rationalists I know liked her “History of God” and I think “The Great Transformation” is worth a look.

    KA IMO has a lot of confused thinking, but RA is just thoroughly disingenuous through and through.

  2. DrBrydon
    Reminds me of this:

    In the Beginning was The Plan
    And then came the Assumptions
    And the Assumptions were without form
    And the Plan was completely without substance
    And the darkness was upon the face of the Workers
    And the Workers spoke amongst themselves, saying
    “It is a crock of shit, and it stinketh.”
    And the Workers went unto their Supervisors and sayeth,
    “It is a pail of dung and none may abide the odor thereof.”
    And the Supervisors went unto their Managers and sayeth unto them,
    “It is a container of excrement and it is very strong, such that none may abide by it.”
    And the Managers went unto their Directors and sayeth,
    “It is a vessel of fertilizer, and none may abide its strength.”
    And the Directors spoke among themselves, saying one to another,
    “It contains that which aids plant growth, and it is very strong.”
    And the Directors went unto the Vice Presidents and sayeth unto them,
    “It promotes growth and is very powerful.”
    And the Vice Presidents went unto the President and sayeth unto him,
    “This new Plan will actively promote the growth and efficiency of this Company, and in these Areas in particular.”
    And the President looked upon The Plan,
    And saw that it was good, and The Plan became Policy.
    And this is how Shit Happens.

  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Don’t usually comment on these –

    But yes, I have to say I agree – not one of the better ones.

    ^^^^ how’d I do on my British understatement practice?

