Here’s the fox!

Did you spot him? Here’s the original photo:

And then the fox. As Graham wrote:

He’s in the shrubbery to the left of the picture. The 2nd is a close up, not very good I’m afraid but it does show that he was there. He knows I’m there but as long as I don’t go too close he’s quite happy to ignore me.

Graham sent two more photos of the fox and added this: “This fox is a regular visitor & just loves to relax :-)” :

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on July 5, 2017 at 11:00 am and filed under Honorary cats, spot the nightjar (and other beasts), spot the ________. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. rickflick
    Posted July 5, 2017 at 11:27 am | Permalink

    Curiously unafraid. A great chance to get good pictures. That belly sprawl gives the impression of a pet dog on the living room carpet.

    Reply
  2. rudolphpaul
    Posted July 5, 2017 at 12:08 pm | Permalink

    A few years ago I had two friendly foxes in the back yard as well. They were there to snack on the 14 squirrels that were snacking on maple tree seeds.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: