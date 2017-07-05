Does philosophy have value for science? A befuddled Bill Nye is unable to answer.

My dislike of the present incarnation of Bill Nye has been obvious on this site. Although I never watched him as “The Science Guy,” and thus am perfectly prepared to believe he was great at interesting kids in science, he’s never recovered from the loss of that show—and the attention it brought him. Since shedding his carapace as The Science Guy, he’s been thrusting his mug everywhere, and his behavior has been embarrassing or unproductive, from his debate with Ken Ham, his views on evolution and GMOs (he was once against the, and then did a 180° turn)—even on how European Jews should act to reduce anti-Semitism. (See more posts here). Perhaps the worst was his grandiosely named and (unfortunately) recently renewed Netflix show, “Bill Nye saves the world,” which often degenerated into incoherent babble about Ctrl-Leftism (see the segment in this post). Let’s face it: the man may once have been good for selling science to kids, but he’s now out of his depth, and remains underwater because of a burgeoning narcissism.

But perhaps even worse than his new show is this garbled three-minute video, posted on The Big Think, in which Nye considers whether scientists who dismiss philosophy as a “meaningless topic” are on the mark. I don’t even want to reprise how bad this video is: it’s a dog’s-breakast mishmash of different topics, and doesn’t really answer the question. It’s another embarrassment: he just throws together a bunch of assertions (one of which I agree with: science does tell us, I believe, about the nature of an objective reality); and Nye winds up looking like a befuddled old uncle.

Have a gander:

One of the main problems is that Nye concentrates solely on consciousness (without saying anything meaningful about it) and on how we know that our senses perceive reality (he does a better job here, but could have done far better than he did). He neglects a lot of interesting questions as well as the very real contributions philosophy has made to scientific thinking.

My own view is that philosophy is valuable in adjudicating questions about morality and politics, and has also contributed, though to a lesser degree, to the progress of science. Since philosophy specializes in clear thinking and logic, and examining arguments through “thought experiments,” it’s helped clarify our thinking about moral issues (i.e., the trolley problem, abortion, our duty to those less fortunate), political issues (viz., Mill’s On Liberty and The Subjection of Women), and religious issues (I’ve long maintained that Plato’s Euthyphro argument is one of the best contributions of philosophy to thinking about God).

What about science? Well, some philosophers like Dan Dennett and Phil Kitcher have applied their professional skills to discussions of evolution and sociobiology, and have made very real contributions to scientists’ thinking about those issues. Indeed, both of those men have a strong scientific mindset, a mindset sufficient to criticize scientific ideas in a useful way. Their contributions aren’t all that different from the Gedankenexperiments made by Einstein and Niels Bohr, for instance, in their epic battle about the meaning of quantum mechanics. Philosophy plays a substantial role in interpreting quantum mechanics and other issues in modern physics, whether or not physicists like Lawrence Krauss admit it (he’s a big detractor of philosophy). Nye doesn’t touch on any of this; it’s above his pay grade.

I will claim that philosophy by itself cannot tell us anything new about nature. It can help us do that using its powers of logic and analysis, but ultimately it is science—reasoned and testable observations of nature that produce provisional “truth”—that must tell us about the nature of the cosmos. But that’s not philosophy’s bailiwick, for the field involves ways of thinking about problems, not telling us what’s real. And it’s none the worse for that.

Nye’s befuddlement about philosophy was just taken apart by Olivia Goldhill in piece in Quartz called “Why are so many smart people such idiots about philosophy?” In the main Goldhill is right, and she’s also right that several scientists have dissed philosophy in a way that I consider unfair:

. . . Nye—arguably America’s favorite “edutainer”—is not the only popular scientist saying “meh” to the entire centuries-old discipline. Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson has claimed philosophy is not “a productive contributor to our understanding of the natural world”; while theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking declared that “philosophy is dead.” It’s shocking that such brilliant scientists could be quite so ignorant, but unfortunately their views on philosophy are not uncommon. Unlike many other academic subjects (mathematics and history, for example), where non-experts have some vague sense of the field’s practices, there seems to be widespread confusion about what philosophy entails.

First, though, you can’t throw Richard Dawkins in there with Krauss, Hawking, and Tyson, as he has outlined the contributions that philosophy has made to evolution. (He and Dennett are good friends.) In fact, I asked Richard that question in our recent confab in Washington, D.C. and he replied that philosophers like Dennett were valuable allies in understanding and promoting evolution.

I won’t get into Goldhill’s criticisms of Nye, as you can read them on Quartz. What I want to do here is simply show how, while properly criticizing Nye, Goldhill can’t stay away from dissing science at the same time, apparently feeling that philosophers must defend their turf. A few quotes from her piece:

The physicist behind the theory of relativity was also a philosopher of science and, as Hall points out, Einstein reconfigured our concepts of space and time—itself a philosophical undertaking.

I wouldn’t call that a “philosophical undertaking”. It was a scientific undertaking, tied closely to the laws of physics, and, unlike philosophy, Einstein’s concepts had to survive the test of empirical observation before they were accepted. And there’s this:

Several philosophers have long argued that our senses are not a reliable means of evaluating reality, and such scientific discoveries support the idea that we should treat sensory information with a little skepticism.

Well, yes: a table consists mostly of empty space, and our intuitive notions about how matter behaves are violated by quantum mechanics. But we know all that through our senses—just not our crude, unaided senses. How do we know that there’s no local realism? The possibility was worked out mathematically, but became “true” when it was finally tested empirically. To speak plainly, there is nothing other than our senses, often extended with instruments, that can tell us what’s true about nature. Certainly revelation doesn’t do it!

And there’s this, too:

. . . in the video Nye mockingly expresses his confidence that the sun will come up tomorrow. Philosophers are confident of this too, but few feel certain that they can explain exactly what causes this daily phenomenon—or any event. The 18th century philosopher David Hume’s argument that we don’t have a reasonable understanding of causation at all, but only presume cause and effect when two things have been observed as conjoined in the past, is notoriously difficult to refute. The problem underlies much of physics and is hardly insignificant.

Ummm. . . the sun “rises” every day because the Earth turns on its axis once a day, so that we’re turned away from the Sun at night and then exposed to it again the next morning. We have no evidence that the Earth’s rotation will stop or that the Sun will soon burn out, so yes, we can bet money on another sunrise. That is the explanation, Ms. Goldhill. To say that we don’t know the answer because the sunrise and Earth’s rotation are coupled, a mere correlation, is ridiculous. Many notions of “causation” have a clear explanation—I’ve just given you one—but in some areas of science, and quantum mechanics is one, the notion of “causation” is meaningless. Is there a “cause” for a single atom in a lump of uranium suddenly decaying? Not that we know of.

In the end, both Nye and Goldhill miss the mark, though Nye misses it more widely. Goldhill seems wedded to a view of philosophy that includes an overweening importance for the practice of science, and that seems like turf defense. Her ending is this:

Philosophy is not for everyone, and many are perfectly happy to live their lives without trying to figure out what, exactly, Heidegger is saying. But for Nye to talk so condescendingly about the “cool questions” in philosophy suggests that he doesn’t know enough to dismiss it. Because philosophy is in fact incredibly useful for anyone interested in language, knowledge, morality—and science. And yeah, it is pretty cool.

I think philosophy has helped advance science, and I might recommend that a science grad student take a course in the philosophy of science, but not necessarily courses on philosophy in general. That time would be better spent, I think, in the lab. It’s debatable whether the progress of science would be significantly retarded had the academic discipline of philosophy never existed.