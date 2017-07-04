Tuesday: Hili dialogue

Well, it’s Independence Day: July 4, 2017, and the U.S. is 241 years old today. It’s National Barbecue Day, and of course that’s the way many Americans celebrate the Fourth, along with blowing off bits of their body with small explosives.

Google has a special Doodle for the holiday, to wit:

Today’s Doodle is inspired by Stephen Mather (also born July 4), a noted conservationist and the first director of the National Parks Service. Often hailed as “America’s Best Idea,” the NPS was created by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916. Over a century old, America’s national parks span 84 million acres and host more than 275 million visitors every year.

And it’s Happy Birthday to Queen Sonja of Norway, who is 80 today; Norwegians celebrate by flying their flag.

Fireworks! Real ones, and they happened a millennium ago. For on this day in 1054 AD, the supernova SN 1054 was first seen and reported by astronomers from China and Arabia. The reconstruction below shows what the exploding star looked like in the daytime sky (it was visible for almost two years). Its remnants are the familiar the Crab Nebula, and since that nebula is about 6500 light years away, we saw the explosion on Earth that long after its occurrence—in about 4000 BC. Now that was a Fourth of July firework!

The Crab Nebula today:

On this day in 1776, the United States Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Second Continental Congress. In 1803, the Louisiana Purchase was announced, expanding the area of the U.S. tremendously. And here’s something you may already know: on July 4, 1826, the 50th anniversary to the day of the Declaration of Independence, both Thomas Jefferson and John Adams died. Jefferson had drafted it, both men had signed it, and both became Presidents of the new country. It’s purely coincidence, of course, but still moving: both men wanted to stay alive until that day, and then promptly gave up the ghost (that’s metaphorical!). On July 4, 1855, Whitman’s Leaves of Grass was published In Brooklyn, and 7 year later Lewis Carroll told Alice Liddell the tale that would eventually be published as Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. On this day in 1886, the French gave the Statue of Liberty to America: a wonderful gesture.

Lots of stuff happened on this day. In 1939, Lou Gehrig, afflicted with the ALS that would soon kill him, was celebrated at Yankee Stadium; in his speech he announced his retirement from baseball and said he considered himself “The luckiest man on the face of the Earth.” It was not a good day for my second adopted country of Poland: on July 4, 1941, the Nazis massacred Polish intellectuals in the Ukrainian city of Lviv; two years later an RAF bomber crashed in Gibraltar, killing, among others, General Władysław Sikorski, the commander-in-chief of the Polish Army and the Prime Minister of the Polish government-in-exile. And three years later, after the war, ANOTHER pogrom of Jews took place in Poland: the The Kielce Pogrom, in which Poles themselves killed 42 Jewish Holocaust survivors and wounded 40. That convinced the surviving Polish Jews that they had no place in their country, and over 100,000 left, many migrating to the British Mandate of Palestine.

On this day in 1966, Lyndon Johnson signed the U.S. Freedom of Information Act into law. In 1997, the first Mars space probe, the Pathfinder, landed on the surface of the planet, and 5 years ago today, CERN announced the discovery of particles consistent with the predicted properties of the Higgs boson.

Notables who died on this day include Giuseppe Garibaldi (1807), Stephen Foster (1826), Calvin Coolidge (1872), Rube G0ldberg (1883), Ann Landers (Eppie Lederer; 1918), Queen Sonja of Norway (1937; see above), and Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino (1982). Here’s a Rube Goldberg cartoon showing his complicated “inventions,” I believe the Brits had an equivalent cartoonist but I can’t remember his name (I’m sure we’ll get it shortly):

Those who died on July 4 include, besides Adams and Jefferson, James Monroe, another U.S. President, who died on the 55th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence (1831), and velvet-voiced singer Barry White (2003). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the beasts have detected a strange odor:

Hili: Do you smell something? Cyrus: Yes, but I don’t yet know what.

In Polish:

Hili: Coś wyczuwasz?

Cyrus: Tak, ale jeszcze nie wiem co.