The hyprocrisy of HuffPo: after celebrating the hijab, it now reports that women in Iran are protesting its mandatory wearing

For several years HuffPo has been celebrating women who wear the hijab, acting as if it’s some kind of achievement to lift weights or fence wearing a headscarf. Well, yes, if a woman succeeds in her goals while insisting that she wear a symbol of her faith, that’s great. The problem is that, as Alishba Zarmeen has said, the hijab is like the Confederate flag; celebrate it at your peril. Here’s her statement (in her husband’s tweet), which I love:

Now, after saying how wonderful the hijab is, and touting “Wear a hijab day” for Western woman (isn’t that cultural appropriation?), PuffHo finally admits that, well, maybe some women don’t wear it out of “choice”. (As a determinist, what I mean by that is that they would not wear it were it not for social or familial pressure—and yes, I know that pressure is determined, too, but we can still try to eliminate it. The article is below; click on the screenshot to see some brave women (not the privileged editors of PuffHo):

The story is that Masih Alinejad, an exiled Iranian journalist who founded the “My Stealthy Freedom” website and Facebook page (which depicts and celebrates Iranian women who uncover), has started a campaign for Iranian women to wear white on Wednesdays as a protest against the country’s theocratic dress code, forced on women in 1979. At that time, few Iranian women were covered, and there was a mass protest when the dress code came in. But to no avail: Islamists wanted to control women, supposedly for their own good (I’m not aware of a huge rape problem in Iran before 1979).

As Reuters reports:

To campaign against the obligatory wearing of headscarves – or hijabs – Alinejad last month encouraged women to take videos or photos of themselves wearing white and upload them on social media with the hashtag #whitewednesdays. “My goal is just empowering women and giving them a voice. If the government and the rest of the world hear the voice of these brave women then they have to recognize them,” Alinejad told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone. . . . Under Iran’s Islamic law, imposed after the 1979 revolution, women are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes for the sake of modesty. Violators are publicly admonished, fined or arrested. Although no official records have been collected, a report by campaign group Justice for Iran in 2014 found over 10 years nearly half a million women were cautioned and more than 30,000 women arrested in cities across Iran over the hijab law. The #whitewednesdays campaign is part of a larger online movement started three years ago by Alinejad, a journalist who has lived in self-imposed exile since 2009. She has received death threats since her campaigning started.

And let’s remember, too, that many Western Muslims who say they cover purely out of choice are probably lying, and were brought up in a milieu that pressured them to cover.

Here are a few tweets from the #whitewednesdays campaing; the good thing about this is that it’s a form of silent protest, and I doubt the Iranian government can do anything about it:

Forcing you to wear hijab is a small issue?? listen to this brave girl#whitewednesdays

There are a LOT of posts at the site! As we’re celebrating freedom today in the U.S.(or at least the freedom we’re supposed to have from our Constitution), spare a thought for the women in many Muslim countries who, by law, are deemed inferior and unfree. And spare a sneer for the Western feminists who ignore them.