Readers’ wildlife photos (and videos)

We’re going to omit the usual wildlife pics today on the grounds that few people will be reading on the holiday, at least in America, and I’m sure the photographers want lots of folks to see their work. So here are three of mine: bunnies that I saw on my way to work. They’re Eastern Cottontails (Sylvilagus floridanus), ubiquitous in the Eastern U.S. The pics were taken with my iPhone, so they’re not great. Still, it’s great to see bunnies on my way to the office, and they rarely are seen in pairs:







Oh hell. I’ll put in two lovely videos for the record; these were taken is by reader Rick Longworth, whose notes are indented (be sure to watch them on the Vimeo site by clicking on “vimeo” at lower right and then enlarging):

This is a follow-up on the film report I submitted earlier on blue heron (Ardea herodias) nest building in May (see below). I returned to the rookery, which has about 20 nests, when the chicks were almost full grown. They were exercising their wings and venturing out along branches away from the nest. Some nests were empty – probably already fledged. My goal was to document the feeding behavior. When a parent returns with a gullet full of fish, the young rush, not toward the parent, but to the nest where the meal will be provided. The young have already assumed their begging posture – slightly crouched and bobbing with wings lifted a bit. They vocalize with a croaking, stuttering call. The parent lifts its head high as if to say, “don’t be in such a hurry”, and the brood begins to reach up with open mouths. One of the chicks then grabs the adult by the thick part of the beak and pulls its head down toward the nest, which causes the adult to regurgitate into the nest. Sometimes this forceful maneuver must be repeated several times before the parent will dump the load. The young scramble, fighting each other for the food and calling raucously. The parent heads off for another gut full. I noted that the young seemed to know their parents from a distance and assumed the begging positions before the parent had gotten to the nest. Other nestlings on adjacent nests seemed uninterested and took no notice of the commotion. I was unable to tell male from female parent since herons show little sexual dimorphism. After watching the feeding for about 3 hours, I estimated that each adult seemes to spend about two hours hunting before returning to feed the young. Lucky for me, as you can see in the film, many of the rookery trees were dead and leafless which made filming much easier.

I can’t seem to find Rick’s post on nest-building in this species, so here’s that video: Great blue herons nesting near Dover Plains, NY. 4-24-2017.

Early nesting pairs – the females improve the nests with sticks brought in by the males.