My ducks have to be fed, even on a holiday. They’re nearly grown, are flapping their wings and quacking (though they can flap, it seems, only to help them get out of the water), and are absolutely voracious. I’m going through oatmeal like it was water (and it’s going through the ducks like crap through a goose), and I’ve just ordered another sack of mealworms. This week I’ll try them on lettuce and unfrozen frozen peas and corn.

Here are the “babies”: three drakes and a hen. The hen is the shyest one, so I make sure she gets a full ration. (I also hope her brothers don’t rape her!) The hen is top right, and hasn’t developed a green pate:

They all know me now, and come running or swimming when I whistle. They have also started leaving the water and taking food from my hand on land (they’ve long taken it in the water, but not the shy hen). Here’s mom standing guard on land over the brood above; isn’t she gorgeous?

And Mom taking a few Cheerios (a treat) from my hand. (Note that I’m still wearing my splint, but it’s only for 3.5 more weeks and then I’ll be free, though I need finger rehab!):