I’d be remiss if I didn’t post this today. Joey Chestnut, 33, a professional competitive eater (and not fat!), just won his tenth July 4 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island, New York. And it was a record: 72 dogs (with buns) in 10 minutes: that’s 8.33 seconds per dog! Watch how he does it:

Chestnut’s the #1 ranked competitive eater in the world; see the link above for his other feats. There are some tricks to this, described in the video below: