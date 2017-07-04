Happy Fourth!

It’s Independence Day in American, celebrating the adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress. I’d guess that Great Britain would be mourning that rupture today, as they lost citizens like Richard Feynman, Stevie Nicks, Jonas Salk, as well as clam chowder, apple pie, biscuits, barbecue, and bourbon, but then they’d also have Donny Osmond and Donald Trump.

Today’s a holiday, and even I am taking a bit of a break, so posting will be lighter. But here are some Fourth of July Kitties provide by Grania, who is not an American:

Cultural appropriation cat (double appropriation!):

A how-to celebrate guide for cats:

If you’re Murican, what are you doing today?