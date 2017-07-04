Cats appropriating owners

Reader Michael Glenister shows us how humans really do become the staff of their cats. His comment:
My cat will often come visit me when I’m on the computer and demand attention, so eventually I’ll put it on my shoulders. The cat will then start moving along my right arm, forcing me to instinctively raise it. When the arm is level, the cat will lie down and make itself comfortable. This forces me to hold on to the wall unit by my desk (just out of camera view) to support my arm, and use the computer one-handed.I thought you would find that amusing.
Here are two pictures of Hili bothering Malgorzata, who’s trying to write on the computer. Malgorzata is a softy and cannot resist, either! Photos by Andrzej.I’ll see everyone in Poland come September.
Hili looks somewhat distressed, but resigned, that the staff member is eating of the fruit of the Tree of Knowledge.