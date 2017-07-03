Today’s post continues the Story of the American Coot (Fulica americana) , a tale in three parts with a lot of cool science. Story and photos are by Bruce Lyon, a biologist at the University of California at Santa Cruz. Part I was posted six days ago, this is Part II, and we’ll have Part III soon. I’m fascinated by these birds, and used to watch them at the pond on the campus of the University of California at Davis. They have weird feet and the most bizarre-looking chicks of any North American bird I know. Bruce’s notes are indented:

Coot Soap Opera, Part II

At first blush, American coot family life seems downright crazy, but with closer inspection it mostly makes sense. In the previous post on coots. I mentioned that coots forgot to read the textbooks on how territorial fights are supposed to work. In contrast, though, coots are textbook experts in some aspects of family life. Specifically, the species provides a really nice illustration of David Lack’s ideas on clutch size evolution in birds. Lack, director of the Edward Grey Institute of Ornithology at Oxford from 1945-73, suggested influential ideas about the evolution of clutch size. These ideas were couched in terms of individual selection—why a female benefits from laying a particular clutch size—and they played a role in the big debate at the time over whether natural selection acted on the level of individuals or on groups/populations. Individual-level selection won the day. To study coot family life, we had to find coot nests and follow the fates of each egg from laying, through to hatching and then independence from parents at the end of the breeding season. Below: A student volunteer checks a nest to see how many eggs are present and, with a Sharpie marker, she labels any new eggs. Coots lay an egg a day and in some years we checked nests daily so that we could know the exact laying order of each egg in a nest.

Below: a nest showing eggs with their individual numbers.

Below: For some research questions we needed know which egg each chick hatched from, so I used a technique called pip-marking, long used by waterfowl biologists. When an egg starts to hatch, the chick pokes a little hole near the top of the egg with its beak. Once that happens, the exact position of the chick’s foot inside the egg is known because chicks always orient their bodies in the same way. Then a small hole in the shell can be made at the foot location and a toe can be extracted. Duck biologists attach a tiny numbered metal tag to the duckling’s web; coots lack webbed feet so I just dulled a toe nail slightly by clipping the tip; and after hatch I searched for the chick with the dull toenail. I do not have a good photo of this technique for coots, but here is a photo showing a goldeneye duckling being pip-marked in the egg with a web-tag.

Coots lay quite large clutches (average 9 eggs, range 4-15 eggs). Most of these eggs hatch, but only about 50% of the hatchlings survive in a population. At the family level, some parents raise almost all of their chicks while others raise only one or two. The general term for this chick mortality is ‘brood reduction’. Below: When chicks are young they have to be fed by their parents or they starve. This parent offers a chick the tiniest morsel.

Why do so many coot chicks die? I suspected that starvation was the culprit, for during brood observations some chicks were rarely or even never fed by their parents. I carefully surveyed several focal territories daily to see if I could find any bodies of the chicks that were disappearing and it did not take long to confirm starvation. The territories were littered with carcasses of dead chicks and the chicks were all underweight based on predictions from their leg size. Below: The ugly face of starvation— a sample of some of the chicks I found dead on their parents’ breeding territories.

Whether a coot chick lives or dies is strongly linked to hatch order. Coots show extreme ‘hatching asynchrony’, whereby hatching is very staggered. Parents achieve this hatch pattern by starting to incubate the eggs well before all eggs in the clutch have been laid, which causes the earlest-laid eggs to hatch before later-laid eggs. The average hatching spread from the first-hatched to last-hatched chick in a brood is five days, but in extreme cases the age difference can be eight or nine days. It is the younger, later-hatched chicks that tend to starve in a brood, and the relation between risk of starvation and hatching order is very strong. Below: I don’t have a decent photos of hatching asynchrony in coots, but the photo below of short-eared owls, a ground nesting owl, shows the pattern nicely (photo taken near Kinston Ontario). Note the size difference among the chicks—and one egg is yet to hatch! Many of these owlets had already left the nest and were hiding nearby in the grass so they had to be rounded up for their family portrait.

All of the death and destruction in coot families seems wasteful and unnecessary—why lay so many eggs that cannot be raised? Once again it was David Lack who provided key insights on brood reduction. Building on his idea that clutch size is determined by the amount of food parents can provide to their family, Lack realized that this food supply may not always be predictable when the eggs are laid. A solution would be to lay an optimistic clutch size for the best possible conditions and then, if needed, let brood reduction align the family size with the actual food supply. [For Monty Python fans, note the resemblance here to the The Meaning of Life skit on Catholic family size: life is unpredictable, Dad suddenly loses his job at the mill, and the huge family of kids must then be sold off for scientific experiments.] Below: Two fortunate full-grown coot chicks that made it through the childhood gauntlet. Note that the chicks lack the ‘frontal shield’ of their parent (middle bird)—the extension of the beak up into the forehead area. In some rails, the frontal shield is a badge of status that indicates fighting ability—birds with bigger shields are socially dominant. This may also apply to coots.

Coots seem to fit Lack’s brood reduction idea pretty well. That some parents raise one chick while others raise ten chicks certainly suggests that food supply for the kids varies among families. And the observation that the birds with small families still tend to lay nine or ten eggs suggests the coots are not very good at predicting food supply for chicks when they lay their eggs. I can think of a couple of possible explanations for why coot parents cannot predict food supply, but these are pure speculation. First, family size correlates with territory size, so perhaps coots cannot count on their territory borders remaining constant through the season. Second, my study of marked coots (neck collars) revealed an unusual pattern for birds—almost none of the adults I tagged ever returned to breed on the same wetlands the following year. Coots clearly live for more than one year, so this means that they must breed in different locations each year. Changing breeding locations would mean that coots would not have prior information on how productive a wetland is in terms of food supply for chicks. Below: Random fact—despite high rates of chick starvation, coot families still spend considerable time loafing about and preening. Kids schmids—a parent needs a little down time.

Back to the hatching asynchrony. David Lack proposed that the primary function of hatching asynchrony is to facilitate brood reduction; if food is limiting, the size differences among chicks create competitive differences that permit rapid, efficient culling of surplus chicks. The fact the chick survival is so strongly linked to hatch order in coots is consistent with this idea, and I was long convinced that this was the function of hatching asynchrony. However, when my student Dai and I experimentally created synchronously hatching broods, we found that brood reduction was just as efficiently at synchronous broods. Hatching asynchrony must have some other explanation (there are something like 16 hypotheses for hatching asynchrony, so there are lots of possibilities to consider). TO BE CONTINUED…..