Nice BBC show on science communication; Dawkins and Deborah Keleman talk about evolution

I’m just going to steal reader Colin’s email, which called my attention to a 42-minute BBC4 program featuring several people, although, as usual, Richard Dawkins gets top billing (see screenshot below). I’ve just listened to the show and recommend it. Here’s what Colin wrote me:

The program is now be available here. It discusses with Richard Dawkins a new book by child psychologist Deborah Kelemen, which introduces the concept of evolution to children through fictional creatures called piloses. Her book, How the Piloses Evolved Skinny Noses, has a one line review from Steven Pinker on Amazon. Richard Dawkins’ piece starts at around 17 minutes, and touches initially on a subject close to your heart, airline security checks, while discussing his latest collection of essays. The subject of creationism comes up at 25 minutes. Deborah’s book follows on about a minute later. If you can spare half an hour, I think you may find it interesting.

Click on the screenshot to go to the program (press the arrow when you get to the site to hear it). Here’s the summary if you want a preview:

On Start the Week Andrew Marr asks whether scientists have failed in their task to communicate their work to the wider public. The ‘passionate rationalist’ Richard Dawkins has spent his career trying to illuminate the wonders of nature and challenge what he calls faulty logic. But he wonders whether Darwin would consider his legacy now with ‘a mixture of exhilaration and exasperation’. The child psychologist Deborah Kelemen has been working with young children to find out what they make of adaptation and evolution with the storybook, How the Piloses Evolved Skinny Noses, and is encouraged by the sophistication of their understanding. The mathematician Cathy O’Neil says it’s time people became more aware of the mathematical models and algorithms that dominate everything we do online and in finance, and yet are increasingly opaque, unregulated and left unchallenged. While Alex Bellos looks to improve numeracy with puzzles and brainteasers which have been entertaining and frustrating people for centuries.

Some highlights for me:

12:21: The famous “wolf, goat, and cabbage” puzzle, which is cool. Do you know the answer? I couldn’t figure it out in a few minutes of thinking, but I think I could if I had a pencil and paper.

16:23: The Dawkins bit begins with a question about the importance of mathematics in evolutionary biology (Dawkins points out, as I often do, that Darwin didn’t know much math and there are no equations in On the Origin of Species. He goes on to talk about the title of The Selfish Gene, rules, airline security (Woody Allen fans will find that Richard gets Allen’s quote on immortality wrong).

22:03: The discussion of science education begins; Richard decries the ubiquitous tendency to make science “fun”. Others chime in.

24:30: Discussion of creationism in American education.

25:10: Kelemen discusses misunderstandings of Darwinism and how her book overcomes them. (Dawkins chimes in that he likes the book, but says that it’s missing a crucial bit of information.) The discussion of how to teach science to kids goes on until the program almost ends.

39:55: The end: Richard pronounces on whether, in the future, the scientific mindset can overcome the hegemony of religion.

Richard also plugs his new book of essays (some new) called Science in the Soul: Selective Writings of a Passionate Rationalist. I’ve read it and think that overall it’s very good. It’s a Professor Ceiling Cat Recommendation™.

I haven’t read this one, but it might be good for kids. Have any readers seen it: