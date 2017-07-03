Monday: Hili dialogue

Today, July 3, 2017, remains part of the four-day U.S. holiday weekend, finishing tomorrow (with a literal bang) on Independence Day. It’s National Chocolate Wafer Day, though I’d prefer a dark chocolate McVitie’s Digestive Biscuit: my Desert Island Cookie. And I’ll just leave this here: according to Wikipedia, today is “the start of the Dog Days according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac but not according to established meaning in most European cultures.” If you’re European, tell us, then, when the Dog Days—the hot and sweatiest days of summer—officially begin.

If you’re a tennis fan, you’ll know that Wimbledon is on through July 15, and there’s an animated Google Doodle in its honor:

On July 3, 1608, Québec City was founded by Samuel de Champlain. In 1775, a year and a day before the Declaration of Independence was signed, George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Massachusetts. On this day in 1844, the world’s last known pair of Great Auks (Pinguinus impennis) were killed in Iceland. Perhaps George Church will genetically engineer their revival (just kidding!). They were known as the “penguins of the north” because they were flightless, big (0.8 meter high, weight 5 kilos, or 11 pounds), black and white, and denizens of cold climes. Here’s “specimen number 8” (and a replica egg) in Glasgow. What a pity they’re gone.

On this day in 1863, the Battle of Gettysburg ended with the disastrous Pickett’s Charge; the Confederates then retreated, licking their wounds. On July 3, 1996, the Stone of Scone was returned to Scotland. Exactly four years ago, the Arab Spring came to Egypt as President Mohamed Morsi was overthrown by the military.

Here’s the Stone of Scone, used for centuries to help crown Scottish kings, then captured by the English, temporarily stolen and returned by students, and then finally returned to Scotland, where it now resides in Edinburgh Castle:

Notables born on July 3 include George M. Cohan (1878), Franz Kafka (1883), Tom Stoppart (1937; he’s 80 today), and Tom Cruise (1962; he’s 55!). Here’s a photo of me with the Great Playwright at the Hay Literary Festival a few years back:

Those who died on this day include Theodor Herzl (1904), Brian Jones (1969), Jim Morrison (1971), Rudy Vallée, (1986), and Andy Griffith (2012). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has stopped to smell the roses, but only to criticize the bouquet:

Hili: Only the thorns have retained their freshness. A: OK, I will change the flowers in the vase later.

In Poliah:

Hili: Tylko kolce zachowały pierwotną świeżość.

Ja: Dobrze, później zmienię kwiaty w wazonie.

A tw**t sent by reader Barry:

