Test shows that I’m the “Ultimate Christian”. Are you?

This test from Women.com (click on the screenshot) is supposed to determine how good a Christian you are based on questions from the Old and New Testaments. Take it: there are 12 questions.

And what do you know? I ACED IT, getting all the questions right. I am The Ultimate Christian, as evidenced by my results below. I am washed in the blood of the Lamb, guaranteed to sit at the right hand of God.

Now of course we know about the surveys showing that atheists and agnostics know more about the Bible than do Christians, but somebody apparently forgot that when they designed this test. Also, it wasn’t that long ago when I read the whole Bible from cover to cover. Am I allowed to tell believers that I’ve been pronounced the ultimate Christian?

Can you resist taking this test? Give your results in the comments.