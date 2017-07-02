Sunday, Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Well, we’re into the second day of July now, 2017, and the weather in Chicago will be hot and humid for the next week. The University is empty, of course, so it’s a bit lonely. It’s National Anisette Day, celebrating the licorice-flavored drink that has an incarnation in many places. I do like it on its home ground: I’ll drink ouzo in Greece and Pernod in France, but somehow it never tastes as good when I have it in the U.S. and aren’t in a French or Greek café. I suppose that means that ambiance contributes to the flavor! I hate to mention this, but it’s World UFO Day, in which people are encouraged to look for them in the sky. What a crock! Finally, it’s the 183rd day of the year, so we’re officially halfway through 2017: 182 days before us and 182 to go.

On this day in 1776, the American Continental Congress adopted the “Lee Resolution” that declared the establishment of the “United Colonies” as independent from Great Britain. The formal, written-up declaration was adopted two days later as the Declaration of Independence, which is why we have a Big Holiday on Tuesday. Here’s the Lee Resolution; Wikipedia gives the caption:

“The resolution for independency agreed to July 2, 1776”. The marks at the bottom right indicate the twelve colonies that voted for independence. The thirteenth colony, New York, abstained.

On this day in 1881, U.S. President James Garfield was shot by the assassin, Charles J. Guiteau; Garfield didn’t die immediately but succumbed on September 19 to complications from the wound. On this day in 1900, the first Zeppelin took to the air at Lake Constance near Friedrichshafen, Germany. Here’s what looks to be a doctored up photo of that flight:

On this day in 1937, aviator Amelia Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan, trying to make the first around-the-world flight at the Equator, were last heard from over the Pacific Ocean. They may have found her remains on Gardner Island; read more at the link. On this day in 1962, the first Wal-Mart opened in Rogers, Arkansas. July 2, 1964 was a big day in American history: Lyndon Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act of 1964, prohibiting segregation in public places, including schools. In 1976, the Republic of Vietnam fell to the North. Finally, on this day in 2002, Steve Fossett became the first person to fly solo and nonstop around the world in a balloon. Notables born on this day include René Lacoste (1904), Hans Bethe (1906), Thurgood Marshall (1908), Pierre Cardin (1922; still here at 95), Imelda Marcos (1929), Vincente Fox (1942), Jerry Hall (1956, one of few notable women named Jerry, and the reason I got Mr. Das to name a female cat in Bangalore “Jerry”), Jose Canseco (1964), and Lindsay Lohan (1986). Those who died on this day include Nostradomus (1566), Ernest Hemingway (1961; suicide), Vladimir Nabokov (1977), James Stewart (1997), Beverly Sills (2007), and Elie Wiesel (last year). Here’s Beverly Sills, also known as “Bubbles”, singing “Arditi: Il bacio” in the short film “Uncle Sol Solves It” (1938) as a child. She was eight. She’s not quite there yet, but you can see what’s coming (it was her first recording): Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is using a question as an excuse to get noms:

Hili: Do you think that I prefer chicken of beef pate?

A: Chicken. Hili: I think so too.

In Polish:

Hili: Jak sądzisz, czy wolę pasztet z kurczaka czy z wołowiny?

Ja: Z kurczaka.

Hili: Też tak myślałam.

And nearby, on the site where Leon and his staff are still waiting for their wooden house to arrive from southern Poland, the staff has removed the last remains of the previous house. As always, Leon looks concerned and serious. I =love the blotches on his front legs.

Leon: Rain is coming, Where will you hide your guests?